Lady Bearcats sweep to Class 4A crown

The Brookland Lady Bearcats celebrate a point during their three-set victory over Shiloh Christian for the Class 4A state volleyball championship Saturday in Hot Springs.

 Justin Manning / Special to The Sun

HOT SPRINGS — Brookland had been state runner-up the last three seasons, but the Lady Bearcats took that final step Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

The Lady Bearcats (30-5) had an answer for every Shiloh Christian surge and grabbed the Class 4A state title with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16) win.