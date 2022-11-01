Lady Bearcats sweep to Class 4A crown

HOT SPRINGS — Brookland had been state runner-up the last three seasons, but the Lady Bearcats took that final step Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.
The Lady Bearcats (30-5) had an answer for every Shiloh Christian surge and grabbed the Class 4A state title with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16) win.
Brookland coach Nancy Rodriguez was sort of in pinch-myself mode after her team won the fourth state volleyball championship in school history.
“It’s kind of like I was telling them, it’s surreal,” said Rodriguez, whose team didn’t lose a set in the state tournament. “It hasn’t happened yet. But this team is special. They’ve been special all year. I’m so happy for them. It’s something they’ve always dreamed about. And they went out there and earned it.”
Tournament MVP Chloe Rodriguez dished out a match-high 34 assists to go with eight kills and nine digs, but Nancy Rodriguez, also Chloe’s mother, said she does so much more for her team.
“What you don’t see on the court is what happens in practice, and I think in the leadership role she does a lot of things people don’t see,” Nancy Rodriguez said. “And I think her offense when she’s on front row has gotten so much better.
“When we were here last year, she did not have a good game and we talked about that. I thought she played really well today.”
Last year’s experience in the finals paid some dividends for her team, too, Rodriguez said.
“Our season’s been great, not really a Cinderella season,” Rodriguez said. “Being so successful and so productive, I think that’s a tribute to wanting it so bad and then having that experience from last year.”
She admitted her team struggled a bit with being in the finals a year ago.
“We did get a lot of experience and I feel like that helped us out a little bit,” Rodriguez said. “This stage, it’s big and sometimes it’s overwhelming. I think last year that’s how it was – it was overwhelming – and they were babies. So we’re a little bit older this year.”
She didn’t think the Lady Bearcats’ offense was as good as it’s been at times, but acknowledged it was good enough.
“Obviously it was good enough for us to win but I don’t think it was as efficient,” Rodriguez said. “But I will say their block took away a lot of things we like to do and you’ve got (Bella) Bonanno back there digging everything. I mean, it was efficient enough.”
Maddie Smith finished with a match-high 13 kills, while Keeley Beary and Destiny Calderon added seven each and Rodriguez eight even though she’s also the setter. Rylee Walker contributed 19 digs, while Lyndsey McCall added 12.
Lady Saints coach Nathan Bodenstein said Brookland took care of their business.
“They are well-coached,” Bodenstein said. “Nancy does a great job of having a great game plan ready. Things didn’t roll our way. Our hitters struggled quite a bit. Our serve receive was pretty spot on. Our defense I thought played pretty well.
“Our hitters couldn’t find their rhythm. Not putting it all on them. It’s a team affair for sure. We haven’t been on that big stage in a long time. It’s good to get back. It’s a blessing to be one of the top two standing at the end. Kudos to Brookland. They came out with fire power. It took a while for us to get our energy back. Every time we did, they went on a little run. We hit .020 you’re not going to win a state championship hitting like that.”
Shiloh Christian struggled to put the ball down as Brookland out-hit the Lady Saints 46-19 in kills. Shiloh Christian (26-7) also hit just .020 with 19 kills and 17 errors.
Rylee Kallesen and Caroline Ramsey led Shiloh Christian with five kills each. Bella Bonanno anchored the defense with a match-high 21 digs.