SWIFTON — Fourth-seeded Valley View erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter Wednesday to eliminate fifth-seeded Tuckerman 40-35 in the senior girls’ quarterfinals of the Kell Classic.
Morghan Weaver scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lady Blazers (11-2), who will play Melbourne in the semifinals. Hadden Lieblong added nine points and 12 rebounds for Valley View, which trailed 32-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Ansley Dawson finished with 12 points for Tuckerman (14-9). The Lady Bulldogs took the lead in the third quarter after trailing 20-15 at halftime.
Second-seeded Salem defeated Westside 69-45 in another girls’ quarterfinal, led by Chelsea Hamilton’s 22 points and Marleigh Sellars’ 20. Megan Hedger scored 16 points for Westside (8-7). Salem advances to play third-seeded Marmaduke, which defeated Pangburn 52-41.
Top-seeded Melbourne defeated Rivercrest 70-17 in a girls’ second-round game.
In a boys’ division quarterfinal, fourth-seeded Tuckerman ousted Izard County 43-35. Waylon Tackett scored 16 points, followed by Carson Miller with 11 and David Platt with 10 for the Bulldogs (10-6). Denton Reiley scored 14 points to lead ICC.
Third-seeded Rivercrest cruised past Pangburn 58-49, led by Clay Burks with 22 points, Melo Vasquez with 15 and Mike Sharp with 10. Second-seeded Melbourne also won in the quarterfinals, defeating East Poinsett County 67-54.