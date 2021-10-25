Lady Blazers aim for seventh straight state title

JONESBORO — Identifying the favorite in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament isn’t difficult.
Valley View has won six consecutive state championships, the last three in 4A, entering the tournament that begins today in Springdale. The Lady Blazers have been state champions in 10 of the last 11 seasons and in 15 of 21 under coach Margie McGee.
They have also played in the state finals 18 consecutive seasons, a streak McGee describes as a double-edged sword.
“There is an expectation, so we always have a target on our back. Everybody is going to have their best game against us no matter how they’ve played all year long. It seems like everybody always rises to the occasion playing against us for that reason,” McGee said. “But also, I feel like tradition does speak for itself at times. Tradition and experience help us push through some of those difficult moments in a match.”
The Lady Blazers (31-3) look set for another long tournament run with a versatile team that is unbeaten against Class 4A competition, losing only in tournaments against Fort Smith Northside, Memphis’ Briarcrest Christian and Benton.
As the top seed from the 4A-Northeast conference, Valley View opens against Pea Ridge today at noon. Two more Craighead County teams are in the field as Brookland, the 4A-Northeast No. 2 seed, battles Farmington at 2 p.m. and third-seeded Westside faces Harrison at 6 p.m. Wynne plays tournament host Shiloh Christian at 4 p.m.
McGee said she knew this season’s team would be talented, even though the Lady Blazers lost seven seniors off last year’s team that finished 25-1.
“We did graduate a lot of girls last year who saw a lot of playing time early on as sophomores, juniors and seniors. Only a few of them on this team, three or four out of my nine seniors, actually got experience that young,” McGee said. “With that many graduating, I knew the talent was there, I just didn’t know how game experience would come into play, having to fill some of those big roles from last year. I feel like they have really embraced it.”
Setter Hadden Lieblong has enjoyed a banner season with 170 kills, a team-best 61 aces, 165 digs and 330 assists. Lieblong is second on the team in kills and assists. Junior setter Micah McMillan leads Valley View in assists (375) and also has 213 digs, 106 kills and 50 aces.
“Hadden has really taken on the captain role, the leadership role on the court, and really encouraging the girls in practice and in games. Micah McMillan, her athleticism just speaks for itself,” McGee said. “Both of them, not only are they setting, but they are big blockers and hitters on the front row that we really rely on, too.”
Senior middle blocker/outside hitter Natalie Supine leads the Lady Blazers with 224 kills. Supine has a .482 hitting percentage for the season. Junior Morghan Weaver and senior Alexandra Gibson have 166 and 162 kills, respectively, while senior Tolly Fagan has 136 kills.
“Natalie Supine, she’s hit probably above .500 in the last month. She has just exploded with her senior year. She has been a steady middle blocker for her since her sophomore and junior years, and she is just a dominating force at the net as a middle blocker,” McGee said. “Morghan Weaver, she’s a junior middle blocker, she’s 6-foot-1 and just holding her own and really coming into being a force at the net at the right time here at the end of the season.
“Alexandra Gibson and Tolly Fagan are outside, and they are just so steady. They’re not necessarily our big power hitters that I would say we’ve had outside in the past, but they are so consistent, calm and steady, and just taking care of their jobs.”
Fagan also plays a key role on the back row with senior classmates Olivia Miles, Alex Brown and Molly Findley.
Miles is the team leader in digs (312) and is second in service aces (51). Fagan has 262 digs, Brown 261 and Findley 174.
“I have three girls who rotate on the back row who really do a fantastic job of getting the ball up to our setter. The hitting is the third-ball contact. You have to get the pass up there,” McGee said. “Olivia Miles, Alex Brown and Molly Findley, those three really share that defensive role of libero and two defensive players who come in for our big hitters, and when they’re on the floor along with Tolly Fagan, who doesn’t ever come off the floor as a six-rotation player, those four girls really share that job of getting the ball up to the setter, and they take pride in that in being able to get it there.”
Valley View and Brookland have played in the last two 4A state championship matches.
Northwest No. 1 seed Shiloh Christian, which lost to Valley View in last year’s quarterfinals, is on the Lady Blazers’ side of the bracket. Brookland’s half of the bracket includes West No. 1 seed Mena and Central No. 1 seed Morrilton.
“I feel good about our bracket, but the reason that I feel good about it is our girls are really working together as a team,” McGee said. “If someone is not having a good game, they’re doing a good job of picking each other up. They’re really working together as a team and the team chemistry, they’re trying to peak at the right time.”