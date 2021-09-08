Lady Blazers clip Lady Bearcats in four sets

JONESBORO — Valley View defeated Brookland 25-19, 25-6, 19-25, 25-14 Tuesday in a battle for first place in 4A-Northeast conference high school volleyball.
Hadden Lieblong and Tolly Fagan finished with eight kills each to lead the Lady Blazers (10-1, 6-0 conference). Lieblong also added 10 assists, 11 digs and two blocks, while Fagan served three aces and came up with 12 digs.
Natalie Supine added seven kills and two blocks for Valley View. Alex Brown came up with 18 digs to go with four assists; Olivia Miles added 16 digs, four assists and three aces; Micah McMillan recorded 10 assists and six digs; Morghan Weaver finished with four kills and three blocks; Ella Marshall had three kills; Molly Findley finished with four digs; and Allison Shinabery contributed three assists.
Maddie Smith led Brookland (6-4, 4-1 conference) with 12 kills. Chloe Rodriguez finished with 19 assists, five digs and three kills; Libbey Hammons was 17-of-17 serving with three aces; Rylee Walker was 11-of-12 with 19 digs; Lyndsey McCall was 12-of-14 with eight digs; and Keeley Beary contributed three kills and three blocks.
The teams traded big runs to start the second and third sets. Valley View began the second set with a 14-1 surge. Brookland led the second set 16-2 before Valley View later pulled within three points.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-20.
In the junior high match, Valley View earned 25-18, 25-13 victory. Annika Wilbanks and Riley Owens finished with five kills each to lead Valley View, with Owens also adding seven assists and five digs.
Also for Valley View, Hayden Gartman contributed three kills and 11 digs; Camryn Cude had eight digs; Bonnie Fagan finished with six digs; Madilyn Kifer recorded five digs; and Brennan Holland served two aces to go with seven assists.
Callie Curtis and Evan Polsgrove finished with four kills each for Brookland (4-1, 4-1), with Curtis also adding four digs. Cassidy King contributed four digs and three kills, while Macie Murray had eight assists.
Valley View also won the junior B game 25-17 and the seventh-grade contest 25-17, 26-24.
Westside 3, Highland 0
JONESBORO — Abby Manley recorded 17 kills Tuesday night to lead Westside to a 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 victory over Highland in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Manley also added seven digs and three aces for the Lady Warriors (4-1 overall, 4-1 conference). Lanie Welch and Jamisen Gauntt contributed eight and seven kills, respectively.
Also for Westside, Laynee Montgomery finished with five kills, 20 assists and two aces; Sloane Welch served three aces to go with three kills and eight assists; Baile Rogers served four aces and had 10 digs; Georgia Spinks contributed two aces and six assists; and Sydney Pickering added three assists.
Trumann 3, Harrisburg 0TRUMANN — Trumann swept Harrisburg 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Isabella Davis finished with 10 kills and seven digs for Trumann. Kaydence Jones recorded seven blocks and five kills; Annaleigh Penter chipped in with 14 assists and two aces; and Tonia Barnes added five kills, five aces and three digs.
Trumann won the junior high match 25-20, 25-23. Devon Andrews served five aces for Trumann, while Keely Beavers finished with two aces and 15 digs.
Baptist Prep 3, Walnut Ridge 0LITTLE ROCK — Baptist Prep defeated Walnut Ridge 25-16, 25-12, 25-23 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Avery Anderson, Hannah Hatfield and Melanie Jones finished with three kills each to lead the Lady Bobcats (0-5). Holly Berry finished with seven digs; Chloe Davis served two aces and had six digs; Emma Aaron also served two aces; and Maddie Burris recorded 10 assists.
The teams split two JV sets, Walnut Ridge winning the first 25-23 and Baptist Prep taking the second 25-14.
Baptist Prep won the junior high match 25-23, 25-20
Kinley Fisher and Mallie Jean had three kills each for Walnut Ridge (5-1), with Jean also adding 10 digs. Emoree Davis served four aces; Sarah McGuire added two aces; and Karlee Broadway finished with five digs.
Baptist Prep also won the junior high B contest, 25-12, 25-12.