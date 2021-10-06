Lady Blazers clip Lady Bearcats in four sets

BROOKLAND — Natalie Supine produced 17 kills on a .457 hitting percentage Tuesday as Valley View defeated Brookland 25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 in a key 4A-Northeast conference volleyball match.
Supine also added two blocks as the Lady Blazers (23-2, 14-0 conference) clinched a tie for the regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.
Alexandra Gibson added 11 kills and six digs, while Micah McMillan finished with seven kills, 19 assists and 21 digs for Valley View. Hadden Lieblong recorded six kills, six service aces, seven digs and 21 assists; Tolly Fagan came up with 22 digs and four kills; Morghan Weaver had five kills and two blocks; Olivia Miles produced 23 digs; and Alex Brown and Molly Findley added 10 digs each.
Maddie Smith finished with 23 kills and two blocks to lead Brookland (16-7, 11-2 conference). Savannah Pope added nine kills and 12 digs; Hannah Bass chipped in with seven kills and two aces; Rylee Walker had 36 digs; and Chloe Rodriguez was 16-of-17 serving with 36 assists and six digs.
Brookland won the senior B game 25-15.
Valley View won the junior high match 25-7, 25-21. Riley Owens led Valley View with eight kills, eight assists, six digs and four aces; Annika Wilbanks added seven kills and two blocks; Camryn Cude recorded 11 digs; Hayden Gartman and Bonnie Fagan had three kills each, with Fagan also adding seven digs; and Brennan Holland passed for six assists.
Evan Polsgrove led Brookland (17-4, 9-3) with six kills. Callie Curtis added four kills and eight digs; Cassidy King was 10-of-10 serving; and Burkeley Brewer finished with five digs.
Hoxie 3, Pal.-Wheatley 0
PALESTINE — Hoxie cruised past Palestine-Wheatley 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 Tuesday in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Ellery Gillham was 20-of-20 serving with 11 aces, also adding six blocks for Hoxie (19-2, 11-0 conference). Cara Forrester finished with eight kills, eight assists and was 11-of-11 serving with four aces.
Hoxie’s Kailey Moody was 12-of-13 serving with three aces and 23 assists; Chloe Prater served two aces; and Bailey Prater was 13-of-13 serving with two aces.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-18, 25-18.
Nettleton 3, Batesville 1
JONESBORO — Nettleton earned its second consecutive 5A-East conference volleyball victory Tuesday by defeating Batesville 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21.
Berkeley Landrum finished with nine kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Raiders, who improved to 5-6 in the league. Eden White added seven kills and seven digs, while Ava Gatlin finished with five kills.
Antonisha Whitley and Mackenzie Williams had four kills each for Nettleton, with Whitley also adding four blocks. Chloe Reed had a double-double (24 assists, 21 digs) and also served two aces. Carmen McShan added 15 digs, while Kendall Prater had 11, Gracelyn Pagan and Acelen Hart eight each, and Keely Carter seven. Hart also served two aces.
Westside 3, Highland 0
HIGHLAND — Westside swept Highland 25-12, 25-16, 25-14 Tuesday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Abby Manley finished with 11 kills and 13 digs to lead the Lady Warriors (13-8-2, 10-3 conference). Laynee Montgomery finished with eight kills, 13 assists and nine digs; Jamisen Gauntt added six kills; and Baile Rogers and Sydney Pickering contributed 21 and 12 digs, respectively.
Harrisburg 3, Walnut Ridge 1WALNUT RIDGE — Harrisburg won the final two sets Tuesday to defeat Walnut Ridge 25-23, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20 in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Chloe Davis finished with 11 kills and 29 digs for Walnut Ridge. Melanie Jones added six kills and seven digs; Alli Bramlett contributed four kills and 12 digs; and Hannah Hatfield had four kills and two blocks.
Walnut Ridge’s Maddie Burris had a double-double of 13 assists and 12 digs along with two aces; Emma Aaron served four aces to go with eight digs; Kinley Davis had nine digs, eight aces and two aces; Holly Berry chipped in with two aces and 10 digs; and Avery Anderson had six digs.
Harrisburg won the senior B game, the junior high match 25-18, 25-22, the junior B game and the seventh-grade contest.