Lady Blazers cruise into 5A state semifinals -- B1 photo

Valley View’s Elizabeth Becklund (20) advances the ball past a Maumelle defender during Friday’s Class 5A girls’ soccer quarterfinal at Central Dealerships Stadium. Becklund scored a goal as the Lady Blazers advanced with a 5-2 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View scored two goals in less than a minute late in the first half Friday and went on to defeat Maumelle 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament at Central Dealerships Stadium.

The 5A-East champion Lady Blazers (17-3-2) advance to play a familiar postseason foe in the semifinals today at 2 p.m. Valley View will take on 5A-West champion Harrison, which defeated Little Rock Christian 4-1 on Friday.