JONESBORO — Valley View scored two goals in less than a minute late in the first half Friday and went on to defeat Maumelle 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament at Central Dealerships Stadium.
The 5A-East champion Lady Blazers (17-3-2) advance to play a familiar postseason foe in the semifinals today at 2 p.m. Valley View will take on 5A-West champion Harrison, which defeated Little Rock Christian 4-1 on Friday.
The Lady Blazers defeated the Lady Goblins 2-1 in last year’s Class 4A semifinals, but Harrison won four other state tournament meetings between the teams since 2014.
The other girls’ semifinal will match 5A-Central champion Pulaski Academy and 5A-South winner El Dorado at 10 a.m. Both teams won by a 2-1 score Friday, with Pulaski Academy defeating Siloam Springs and El Dorado ousting Russellville.
Valley View defeated Harrison 3-2 in overtime in the boys’ first round Thursday, but the Blazers exited the tournament Friday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to Hot Springs Lakeside. Lakeside and Van Buren will meet in the first boys’ semifinal at noon. The second boys’ semifinal will feature Hot Springs and Russellville.
Five different players scored Friday for the Lady Blazers. Valley View struck first less than seven minutes into the game as Mallory Welch found the net off an assist from Micah McMillan.
Jaden Crews gained a scoring opportunity off a deflection and chipped the ball over Maumelle’s goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead with 4:07 left in the first half. McMillan added another goal at the 3:36 mark as Valley View’s lead stood at 3-0 at halftime.
Ellie Higgins scored less than three minutes into the second half and Elizabeth Becklund answered Maumelle’s first goal at the 32:49 mark, giving Valley View a 5-1 lead. The Lady Blazers were able to rest their starters much of the second half.
Lakeside 3, Valley View 0
Lakeside and Valley View battled to a scoreless draw in the first half of Friday’s quarterfinal contest. The Rams took the lead four minutes into the second half and scored two more goals in the next nine minutes, the last one coming on a header after a free kick that sailed more than 50 yards.
Valley View (15-9-1) was the only 5A-East team to advance beyond the first round. The second-seeded Blazers won in dramatic fashion Thursday as Jonathan Nwokeji slipped the ball past Harrison’s goalkeeper with 2:17 remaining in overtime for a 3-2 victory.
The Goblins rallied after a strong start by the Blazers. Valley View’s Brandon Southard scored the first goal at the 29:30 mark of the first half, assisted by Wyatt Oldham.
Oldham scored with 13:30 remaining in the first half, giving Valley View a 2-0 lead. Harrison scored about four minutes later, pulling within 2-1 at intermission, and evened the contest on a header with 16:40 remaining in the second half.