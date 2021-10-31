Lady Blazers earn seventh straight state title

HOT SPRINGS — Valley View accomplished a feat no other Arkansas high school volleyball program has achieved while adding another state championship trophy to its collection Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Blazers swept conference rival Brookland 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 in the Class 4A state final to earn their seventh consecutive state championship and 16th overall.
Valley View became the first team in state history to win a state volleyball championship in seven consecutive seasons. Siloam Springs won six in a row from 2004-09.
The Lady Blazers have the most state championships of any volleyball team in the state. Only Jonesboro, which has 14 state championships, is close.
"I'm a little stumped," Valley View coach Margie McGee said when asked for her perspective on winning seven consecutive state championships. "I mean, I really don't know what to say about that except the hard work that they put in in practice. Our fans, our parents, they're behind us 100 percent.
"I wore my T-shirt today that said family on it, and that's something we really, really stress, and not just the girls on the court. You can tell, like our student section that showed up (Saturday). They drove three hours from Jonesboro. It's really about that culture and just being all in it together, and I just kept stressing to them in timeouts, 'No matter if somebody makes a mistake, we're in this together. We win as a team, we lose as a team, and we have to do it as a team.' It's all about the family."
State MVP Natalie Supine and Morghan Weaver finished with 10 kills each in Valley View's 19th consecutive appearance in the state finals. Supine, who also had 2.5 blocks Saturday, had 52 kills in four state tournament victories for the Lady Blazers (35-3).
"She has been incredible," McGee said of Supine. "I would not be surprised if she didn't hit close to .500 on the season."
Hadden Lieblong added nine kills along with three aces, 11 assists and seven digs. Micah McMillan, who shares setting duties with Lieblong, had 21 assists along with five kills and 12 digs.
Alexandra Gibson and Tolly Fagan added seven and five kills, respectively, for Valley View. Molly Findley led Valley View with 18 digs, while Fagan had 16, Olivia Miles 14 and Alex Brown 10.
Valley View and Brookland have met in three consecutive 4A state championship matches. Saturday's match was the fourth meeting between the teams this season, all won by the Lady Blazers, who did not lose to a Class 4A opponent all season.
The Lady Bearcats (25-11) won two five-set matches to reach the state final, going the distance to oust Mena in the quarterfinals and Harrison in the semifinals.
"I can't even begin to tell you how proud I am. They fought all week long," said Brookland coach Nancy Rodriguez, whose team has only three seniors on its roster. "They're so young, not really any experience, and for them to do what they do, all the credit goes to them. They really did a good job."
Maddie Smith led Brookland with 12 kills, followed by Savannah Pope with eight kills, nine digs and two aces. Keeley Beary added four kills and two blocks.
Chloe Rodriguez finished with 24 assists and seven digs. Hannah Bass led Brookland with 11 digs, while Rylee Walker and Libbey Hammons had seven each.
Valley View finished the first set on a 12-3 surge, capped by two aces from Lieblong. The Lady Blazers finished the second set on a 9-1 run, going up 2-0 in the match after Supine's kill on set point.
Pope served two aces as Brookland bolted to a 7-1 lead in the third set. The Lady Bearcats took their largest lead, 13-6, on a kill from Beary.
Valley View rallied to take its first lead of the third set at 18-17. The teams went back and forth and were tied at 22 before the Lady Blazers scored on a Brookland service error and a kill by Supine.
The Lady Bearcats staved off one match point before a kill by Lieblong sealed the outcome.
"These girls, there's nine seniors on this team. I've been around them, I was their PE teacher third through sixth grade, then getting them from seventh through 12th (grades)," McGee said. "They really led this team."