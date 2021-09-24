JONESBORO — Natalie Supine recorded nine kills on a .727 hitting percentage as Valley View swept Highland 25-9, 25-8, 25-13 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Hadden Lieblong, Morghan Weaver and Alexandra Gibson added seven kills each as the Lady Blazers (16-1, 11-0 conference) extended their winning streak to 10 matches. Lieblong also had 19 assists and two aces, while Weaver finished with two blocks.
Micah McMillan finished with five aces, nine assists and five digs. Olivia Miles came up with 15 digs and two aces; Tolly Fagan finished with 11 digs and four kills; and Ella Marshall had five digs.
Valley View won the senior JV game 25-14.
Valley View cruised to a 25-7, 25-8 victory in the junior high match, paced by Grantley Hughes with five kills.
Riley Owens served four aces and recorded four assists for Valley View. Brennan Holland passed for six assists; Anna Shinabery served three aces and added three assists; Annika Wilbanks finished with three kills; and Camryn Cude and Bonnie Fagan had three digs each.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-7 and the seventh-grade match 25-15, 25-18.
Jonesboro 3, W. Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS — Saraya Hewitt and Maddie Johnson finished with double-digit kills Thursday while leading Jonesboro to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of West Memphis in 5A-East volleyball.
Hewitt led Jonesboro (14-2, 7-1 conference) with 12 kills, also adding seven digs and four aces on 18-of-19 serving. Johnson finished with 10 kills and three blocks.
Jayden Hughes added six kills, 10 digs and two blocks for the Lady Hurricane. Emmalee McLoy finished with 36 assists and seven assists; Ella Tagupa recorded four kills and four blocks; Peyton Church came up with 11 digs; Rylee Waleszonia chipped in with seven digs; and Anna Parker was 10-of-11 serving with five digs.
Jonesboro won the JV game 29-27.
Brookland 3, Pocahontas 0BROOKLAND — Savannah Pope finished with eight kills and five digs Thursday to lead Brookland to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-5 sweep of Pocahontas in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Cameron Baugh added six kills for the Lady Bearcats (12-4, 10-1 conference). Haley Hammett and Chloe Rodriguez recorded 11 and 10 assists, respectively; Destiny Calderon served four aces; Keeley Beary added three blocks; and JayCee Burns had five digs.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-14, 25-10, led by Cassidy King with eight aces and seven kills. Emery Booker and Evan Polsgrove produced four kills each.
Nettleton 3, Searcy 0
JONESBORO — Berkeley Landrum produced nine kills and Antonisha Whitley added eight Thursday to lead Nettleton to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of Searcy in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Eden White and Mackenzie Williams contributed five and four kills, respectively, as Nettleton improved to 3-5 in the 5A-East. Chloe Reed set the offense with 17 assists and also served two aces for the Lady Raiders.
Whitley and Ava Gatlin had two blocks each. White led Nettleton in digs with eight, followed by Acelen Hart, Carmen McShan and Reed with seven each. Williams added five digs.
Westside 3, Forrest City 0FORREST CITY — Riley Tate served 10 aces Thursday to lead Westside to a 25-6, 25-6, 25-6 victory over Forrest City in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Laynee Montgomery led the Lady Warriors (10-4, 8-3 conference) in kills with six, followed by Ashley Kercheval, Lanie Welch and Sloane Welch with five each. Jamisen Gauntt added four kills.
Georgia Spinks and Montgomery recorded 14 and 10 assists, respectively. Baile Rogers and Cadence Burk served four aces each.
Wal. Ridge 3, Newport 0 Wal. Ridge 3, Newport 2
WALNUT RIDGE — Walnut Ridge defeated Newport in a 3A-Northeast volleyball doubleheader Thursday, prevailing 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 12-25, 16-14 as the teams played a match that was postponed from August in addition to their scheduled contest.
Chloe Davis finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and two aces to lead the Lady Bobcats in the first match. Hannah Hatfield added six kills and two aces. Melanie Jones and Caitlyn Sheets had four kills each, with Jones adding five digs.
Kinley Davis was 16-of-16 serving with 14 digs and 12 assists; Holly Berry was 14-of-14 serving with two aces and 16 digs; Alli Bramlett came up with 12 digs; Emma Aaron served four aces and also had 10 digs; Maddie Burris chipped in with nine digs and 11 assists; and Avery Anderson added two blocks.
Hannah Hatfield had eight kills in the second match, followed by Bramlett, Chloe Davis and Jones with four each. Davis was also 17-of-17 serving with four aces and 11 digs.
Kinley Davis was 15-of-15 serving with 10 digs and seven assists; Bramlett added four digs; Hatfield had three blocks; Aaron finished with five digs; Burris contributed four digs; and Berry came up with 13 digs.
Newport won both junior high matches, taking the first 25-23, 25-13 and the second 25-14, 25-22.
Cave City 3, Manila 1
CAVE CITY — Cave City dropped the first set Thursday before rallying to defeat Manila 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21 in high school volleyball.
Emma Claire Jackson and Emily Towery led Manila with 11 kills each. Jackson also came up with 15 digs and served five aces, while Towery finished with six digs.
Emily Pryor recorded a double-double of 27 assists and 22 digs for Manila. Mary Scott Deaton added 10 digs, five kills and two aces; Kallie Costner contributed four kills; Makayla Milligan had four kills and 15 digs; Kaydence Parsons also had 15 digs; and Ryleigh Smith finished with nine digs.