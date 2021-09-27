JONESBORO — Memphis’ Briarcrest Christian defeated Valley View 25-15, 25-23 Saturday to win the Gold bracket championship in the High School Playday volleyball tournament.
Valley View (21-2) rolled through pool play, beating Harrisburg 25-4, 25-9, Bartlett (Tenn.) 25-16, 25-23 and St. George’s (Tenn.) 25-10, 25-13. The Lady Blazers defeated West Memphis 25-14, 25-21 and Jonesboro 25-23, 25-16 in bracket play.
Natalie Supine led the Lady Blazers in kills for the day with 31. Hadden Lieblong added 24 kills, 40 assists, 27 digs and 12 aces, while Tolly Fagan finished the day with 23 kills, 33 digs and nine aces.
Micah McMillan totaled 21 kills, 57 assists, 39 digs and nine aces for the Lady Blazers. Alexandra Gibson came up with 19 kills; Morghan Weaver added 13 kills; Olivia Miles and Alex Brown totaled 38 and 37 digs, respectively; and Molly Findley finished with 33 digs and six aces.
Brookland also finished undefeated in pool play with victories over Walnut Ridge (25-11, 25-14), West Memphis (25-21, 25-15) and Flippin (25-10, 25-15). The Lady Bearcats lost 25-18, 28-26 to Jonesboro in the first round of the Gold bracket.
Maddie Smith led Brookland for the day with 21 kills, while Keeley Beary added 18 kills and six blocks. Destiny Calderon contributed 15 kills and three aces.
Chloe Rodriguez finished with 63 assists, 16 digs and three aces; Lyndsey McCall contributed 14 digs and three aces; Rylee Walker came up with 25 digs and three aces; Savannah Pope added 12 digs and three aces; and Hannah Bass recorded three aces.
Lakeside Tournament
HOT SPRINGS — Nettleton reached the second round of bracket play Saturday in Hot Springs Lakeside’s volleyball tournament before losing 25-20, 28-26 to Mena.
The Lady Raiders won twice in pool play, defeating Lakeside 25-10, 25-17 and Maumelle 25-10, 25-11. They split with Morrilton in pool play and then defeated Greene County Tech 25-19, 28-26 to start bracket play.
Eden White led Nettleton in kills with 30 for the day, also adding 40 digs. Berkeley Landrum added 23 kills and four blocks, while Ava Gatlin recorded 20 kills and 14 digs. Mackenzie Williams finished with 15 kills and four blocks.
Also for Nettleton, Chloe Reed had 14 kills, 87 assists and 32 digs; Acelen Hart produced 14 kills and 13 digs; Carmen McShan came up with 54 digs and served five aces; Keely Carter contributed 31 digs; and Kendall Prater chipped in with 16 digs.