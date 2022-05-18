Lady Blazers finish strong to reach state final

JONESBORO — Valley View’s path to the state finals in girls’ soccer was anything but smooth.
The Lady Blazers endured a rocky start against a tough early schedule that they faced without junior standout Micah McMillan, who was out because of a high ankle sprain. After two losses in Missouri in early April, Valley View stood 3-9, an unusual record for a team that annually contends on a statewide level.
Even after rolling through the 4A-North conference unscathed, Valley View was only a couple of games over .500 entering the state tournament.
“It’s been a tough road,” Valley View coach Ron Teat said. “One of my kids said something the other day. It was funny because we were sitting there in the state tournament and we’re playing a first-round game, and they’re going, ‘Here’s Valley View, 12-10.’ One of my kids looked at me and said, ‘Coach, that doesn’t sound very good.’ I said, ‘I know, but it’s for a reason.’”
The Lady Blazers (15-10) have finished strong with 12 victories in their last 13 games, the latest being a 2-1 victory over Harrison in the state semifinals last Saturday in Little Rock. Valley View will play Pulaski Academy (20-0-1) in the Class 4A state championship game Friday morning at 10 in Benton.
Saturday’s semifinal victory moved Valley View into the state finals for the first time since 2014, when the Lady Blazers defeated Maumelle for their first state championship. The fact that the win came against Harrison, which has ousted the Lady Blazers from the state tournament four times since 2014, also added something, Teat said.
“There have been a lot of semifinal heartbreaks between 2014 and now,” Teat said. “Some of those girls who are on this team have been through some of those heartaches and through a COVID year where I thought we had a really good chance that year to make it to the finals.
“You look at those and you watch them celebrate, and it’s not a secret obviously that Harrison has been our nemesis many, many times. That’s really the first time in program history that we’ve been able to come out on the winning side against Harrison and to do that in the semifinals to get back to the finals, that was a little special.”
Five of Valley View’s eight in-state losses came against teams that made the state finals in their respective classifications, including a 3-0 setback against Pulaski Academy in March. The Lady Blazers avenged a regular-season loss to Harrison with their semifinal victory over the Lady Goblins.
Teat said he had a heart-to-heart talk with his team’s seniors when things weren’t going well early in the spring.
“I was like, ‘We have two ways to go. We can buy in and we’re going to make it to the finals, or we can fold,’” he said. “Luckily they bought in and kept fighting, and we started peaking at the right time. Micah started getting well, which helped us offensively, and all of sudden here we are.”
Valley View opened the state tournament with a 2-0 victory over Prairie Grove. McMillan recorded a hat trick during a 5-2 victory over De Queen in the second round and scored both goals in the victory over Harrison.
In 12 games this season, McMillan has scored 18 goals. She finished with 29 goals and 21 assists last year, when she was the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year.
“It was only a matter of time that Micah was going to start becoming Micah again. When you miss the first nine or 10 games and you come back, even though mentally you’re ready to come back and be your old self, physically you’re not to that point yet,” Teat said. “You’ve missed almost two months of practice. She’s peaking at the right time, she’s getting her form at the right time. Her speed is coming back. That’s what I kind of noticed just in the past few games. She is starting to get that breakaway speed again.”
Juniors Ellie Higgins and Morghan Weaver are also keys to Valley View’s attack as the main midfielders, Teat said. Higgins has scored 11 goals and has a team-high 18 assists, while Weaver has 10 goals in 12 games.
Elizabeth Becklund, who has scored a team-high 22 goals, has enjoyed a banner freshman season.
“She’s a freshman that every other coach can’t believe she’s a freshman because of how physical she plays. She gives us a physical presence,” Teat said. “She’s going to win every one-on-one battle whether that’s winning the ball or she’s going to foul you and you know you had a battle on your hands. She’s played well.”
Senior Alex Brown is Valley View’s leader on the defensive end, Teat said, and senior Alexandra Tricarico has shined in extended playing time since the Lady Blazers lost junior Reese McCallum to an injury. Sophomore Josie Hargis has been a staple, Teat said, while senior Olivia Miles and sophomore Jax Carr have also played roles defensively.
Senior goalkeeper Molly Findley has 99 saves this season and 253 for her career.
Valley View also faced Pulaski Academy late in last season’s tournament, losing 1-0 on a penalty kick in the final eight minutes of the semifinals. The Lady Bruins went on to win their seventh all-time state championship last season, and the only blemish on their record this year is a scoreless tie with Class 5A finalist Searcy, which is also undefeated.
Pulaski Academy defeated Nashville 14-0, Shiloh Christian 3-0 and Brookland 6-0 to reach the state final.
“We know a little bit about them from last year’s semifinal heartbreak to years of playing against them. We know what to expect,” Teat said. “I think the key to the game is not letting them get up early so they can control the tempo or the pace. We have to find a way, like we did against Harrison, to score that early goal to give us a little bit of confidence and defensively stay sound. Ultimately it’s going to be a huge challenge for our defense to stay sound for 80 minutes, because they’re going to keep coming at us.
“Every coach says this, but we don’t have to be better than them nine out of 10 times. We just have to be better than them come Friday morning at 10 to almost 12. If we can do that, then I feel good about our chances.”