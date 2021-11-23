PARAGOULD — Valley View built a 17-point halftime lead Monday night and withstood a Greene County Tech rally for a 60-57 victory in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Blazers (3-1) led 39-22 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Eagles 23-10 in the second quarter. GCT (2-1) closed within 44-39 at the end of the third quarter.
Hunter Gibson scored 14 points to lead Valley View. Morghan Weaver added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Anna Winkfield also finished with 12 points for the Lady Blazers.
Rylee Branch scored 16 points to lead GCT. Kylie Stokes added 14 points and Sierrah Floyd 10 for the Lady Eagles.
Jonesboro 55, Vilonia 45
JONESBORO — Bramyia Johnson scored 23 points Monday night to lead Jonesboro to a 55-45 victory over Vilonia in a senior girls’ basketball benefit game.
Ereauna Hardaway and Destiny Thomas added 14 points each for the Lady Hurricane. Jonesboro trailed 27-22 at halftime, but outscored Vilonia 20-9 in the third quarter to take a 42-36 lead. Bailey Sims scored 15 points and Madeleine Tipton 12 for Vilonia.
Wynne 73, Riverside 68
WYNNE – Wynne edged Riverside 73-68 in double overtime in senior girls’ basketball Monday.
Zahryia Baker led the Lady Yellowjackets (2-0) with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Derriona Spencer added 14 points and six rebounds; Londyn McDaniel scored 12 points; and Darienne Carter added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Kalli Blocker scored 21 points to lead Riverside (6-5). Lexi Moyer added 18 for the Lady Rebels.
Riverside (10-1) won the junior girls’ game 39-17 as Katie Ridge scored 10 points.