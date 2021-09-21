Lady Blazers keep league record perfect

JONESBORO — Five Valley View players had six or more kills Monday as the Lady Blazers defeated Westside 25-18, 25-17, 25-12 in 4A-Northeast volleyball at Blazer Arena.
Alexandra Gibson and Morghan Weaver led the Lady Blazers with eight kills each, with Weaver also adding two blocks. Hadden Lieblong, Tolly Fagan and Micah McMillan all finished with six kills each for Valley View (14-1, 9-0 conference).
Lieblong also added nine assists, seven digs and two aces; Fagan recorded eight digs; McMillan contributed 20 assists and five digs; Olivia Miles and Alex Brown came up with nine digs each, with Brown also serving two aces; Ella Marshall and Natalie Supine had three kills each, with Supine also recording two blocks; and Molly Findley had six digs for Valley View.
Laynee Montgomery led Westside with eight kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Lanie Welch added six kills for the Lady Warriors; JJ Gauntt finished with four kills and two blocks; Georgia Spinks produced eight assists; and Abby Manley and Baile Rogers came up with eight digs each.
Valley View won the senior B game 25-13.
The junior high match went three sets with Valley View winning 25-14, 22-25, 15-8. Riley Owens led Valley View with 11 kills, 10 digs, 15 assists and three aces, while Annika Wilbanks also had 11 kills.
Hayden Gartman finished with five kills, 16 digs and two aces for Valley View; Brennan Holland recorded 10 assists and nine digs; Bonnie Fagan and Madily Kifer added six digs each; Camryn Cude chipped in with five digs; and Ayla Bigham had two blocks.
Valley View also won the junior B game 25-16 and the seventh-grade match 25-5, 25-13.
Brookland 3, Trumann 0
BROOKLAND — Brookland swept Trumann 25-20, 25-11, 25-21 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Monday.
Destiny Calderon had six kills and was 9-of-10 serving for the Lady Bearcats (10-4, 8-1 conference). Keeley Beary and Talyn Hafer added five kills each.
Also for Brookland, Baleigh Bassham served four aces; Chloe Rodriguez was 11-of-11 serving with two aces and 16 assists; and Rylee Walker added nine digs.
Isabella Davis finished with five kills and five digs for Trumann. Anna Lebo came up with 20 digs, while Annaleigh Penter’s statistics included 10 assists and two aces.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-10, 25-18, improving to 9-2 overall and in conference play. Macie Murray and Callie Curtis served seven aces each for Brookland, with Curtis adding six kills and Murray 11 assists. Evan Polsgrove produced six kills and Cassidy King served five aces for Brookland.
Hoxie 3, Newport 0
HOXIE — Hoxie swept Newport 26-24, 25-10, 25-7 Monday in high school volleyball.
Cara Forrester led the Lady Mustangs (10-0) with seven kills, also adding 10 assists. Ellery Gillham finished with six kills, three blocks and four aces on 13-of-14 serving; Kailey Moody had four kills, 19 assists and three aces on 10-of-11 serving; and Bailey Prater was 17-of-17 serving with three aces for Hoxie, which won Cave City’s tournament over the weekend.
Newport won the junior high match 23-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Manila 3, Pal.-Wheatley 1PALESTINE — Emma Claire Jackson finished with 10 kills, 17 digs, five aces and four blocks Monday as Manila defeated Palestine-Wheatley 24-26, 25-10, 25-13, 25-22 in high school volleyball.
Mary Scott Deaton added eight kills and seven digs for the Lady Lions. Emily Towery added seven kills and three blocks.
Manila’s Emily Pryor recorded 25 assists, 14 digs, three kills and three aces; Makayla Milligan chipped in with 17 digs, four kills and three aces; Ryleigh Smith came up with 18 digs; and Kaydence Parsons added six digs.