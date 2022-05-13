LITTLE ROCK — Valley View’s Micah McMillan scored three goals on her birthday Friday as the Lady Blazers cruised past De Queen 5-2 in the second round of the Class 4A girls’ state soccer tournament.
The Lady Blazers (14-10) have won 10 of their last 11 games going into today’s semifinal matchup with Harrison (17-5-1), which defeated Pulaski Robinson 2-0 on Friday. Harrison defeated Valley View 1-0 when the teams met in early March.
Morghan Weaver scored off Ellie Higgins’ assist and Elizabeth Becklund scored off an assist from Sierra Wester. Higgins had three assists for the Lady Blazers.
Brookland (15-3-1) moved into the semifinals later Friday with a 3-0 victory over Bauxite, the South Region champion. The Lady Bearcats will play Pulaski Academy today at 2 p.m.
Thursday afternoon, Brookland defeated Dardanelle 2-1 in the girls’ first round. Abbi Brookreson led Brookland with a goal and an assist, while Mackenzie Allen also scored and Mallory Bristow had one assist. Lisa Craig was in goal for the Lady Bearcats.
Brookland edged Harrison 2-1 in the boys’ first round Thursday, earning a matchup with De Queen on Friday afternoon. Gabe Guimond scored in each half Thursday for the Bearcats, finding the net on a penalty kick in the first half and on a free kick in the second half.
Also Thursday, Shiloh Christian defeated Wynne 1-0 in the girls’ tournament, while Farmington ousted Wynne 2-0 in the boys’ tournament.
Class 5A
EL DORADO – Siloam Springs defeated Jonesboro 2-0 Friday morning in the second round of the Class 5A girls’ state soccer tournament.
The Lady Hurricane finished the season 15-3. Siloam Springs advanced to play Little Rock Christian in the semifinals.
Jonesboro won its opener in the 5A boys’ state tournament, defeating tournament host El Dorado 3-0 Thursday night. The Hurricane (14-3) extended its winning streak to 13 games, including the last seven by shutout, and played Maumelle on Friday in a game that ended after press time.
Jafet Cid scored on Carlos Alvarado’s assist on a free kick, giving Jonesboro 1-0 halftime lead. The Hurricane expanded its lead in the second half as Brayan Rivera scored off Clay Glomski’s cross and Cid scored again on Gabriel Mata’s pass.
Calvin Hargis had 11 saves and a clean sheet for Jonesboro.
Greene County Tech exited the boys’ tournament Thursday with a 6-0 loss to Lake Hamilton.