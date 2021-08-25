Lady Blazers open with sweep of Lady Warriors

JONESBORO — Defending state champion Valley View opened its season Tuesday night with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 victory over 4A-Northeast conference volleyball rival Westside at Warrior Gym.
Natalie Supine finished with 12 kills and two blocks for the Lady Blazers, while Morghan Weaver added 11 kills and two blocks. Micah McMillan finished with 14 assists along with four kills, seven digs and two aces on 10-of-10 serving.
Hadden Lieblong added 13 assists, eight digs, three kills, two blocks and two aces on 11-of-11 serving for Valley View. Tolly Fagan had 14 digs, three kills and two blocks while serving 11-of-11.
Also for the Lady Blazers, Alex Brown was 12-of-13 serving with three aces and 11 digs; Molly Findley was 15-of-15 serving with seven digs; Ella Marshall served two aces; Olivia Miles added 11 digs; Alexandra Gibson added three kills; and Allison Shinabery chipped in with three assists.
Abby Manley finished with seven kills, five digs and three blocks for Westside. Laynee Montgomery added four kills, five assists and five digs; Baile Rogers served four aces to go with six digs; Sydney Pickering added nine digs and three kills; and Georgia Spinks contributed six assists.
Valley View also won the senior B game.
The junior high match went to Valley View, 25-18, 25-20. Hayden Gartman and Riley Owens finished with six kills each for Valley View, with Owens adding 10 digs along with seven assists. Gartman had seven digs.
Annika Wilbanks finished with five kills and two blocks for Valley View. Bonnie Fagan was 11-of-11 serving with three kills, two blocks and two aces; Brennan Holland was 10-of-10 with seven assists and two aces; Camryn Cude added seven digs; and Ayla Bigham finished with two blocks.
Valley View also won the junior B and seventh-grade contests.
Jonesboro 3, NLR 0JONESBORO — Jonesboro swept Class 6A foe North Little Rock 25-11, 25-10, 25-18 Tuesday in high school volleyball.
Mollie McCoy led the Lady Hurricane (2-0) with nine kills and also added two blocks. Saraya Hewitt finished with six kills, three aces and two blocks, while Maddie Johnson finished with five kills, three blocks and two aces.
Jonesboro’s Anna Parker was 17-of-17 serving with four aces and five digs. Jayden Hughes was 13-of-14 with four aces, three kills and eight digs; Peyton Church was 12-of-12 with six digs; and Ella Tagupa added 18 assists, five digs and two aces.
Jonesboro (2-0) rallied to win the JV match 20-25, 25-20, 15-8.
Brookland 3, Trumann 1TRUMANN — Maddie Smith hammered out 13 kills Tuesday to lead Brookland to a 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13 victory over Trumann in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Keeley Beary added eight kills for the Lady Bearcats (1-1, 1-0 conference). Lyndsey McCall added five aces on 18-of-19 serving with 11 assists; Rylee Walker was 14-of-16 serving with 15 digs; and Chloe Rodriguez was 10-of-10 with two aces, 23 assists and seven digs.
Isabella Davis finished with 10 kills and nine digs for Trumann (0-2, 0-1 conference). Jayda Halfacre added 14 digs, four aces and three kills; Madilyn Henley came up with 16 digs; and Annaleigh Penter and Carlie Jo Hicks combined for 22 assists.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-13, 25-11. Evan Polsgrove finished with seven kills and four aces for Brookland; Burkeley Brewer was 14-of-14 serving with four aces; Macie Murray served four aces and added 10 assists; and Callie Curtis and Cassidy King added four kills each.
Brookland also won the senior B, junior B and seventh-grade contests.
CRA 3, Walnut Ridge 1PARAGOULD — Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Walnut Ridge 25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18 in high school volleyball Tuesday.
Avery Anderson led Walnut Ridge with seven kills, followed by Chloe Davis with six kills and 13 digs. Hannah Hatfield and Maddie Burris added four and three kills, respectively.
Also for Walnut Ridge, Holly Berry finished with 21 digs and five assists; Emma Aaron contributed 17 digs; and Burris and Kinley Davis added nine assists each.
Walnut Ridge won the junior high match.
Nettleton 2, Annie Camp 0JONESBORO – Nettleton defeated Annie Camp 25-14, 27-25 in junior high volleyball Tuesday.
Emmagin Spencer and Mia Burch finished with three kills each for Annie Camp, with Burch also adding three blocks. Ella McPike was 9-of-11 serving with eight digs for the Lady Whirlwinds; Julia Young had five assists; Mackenzie Hicks added four assists; and Roxy Crotts and Haven Moore chipped in with three digs each.
Nettleton won the JV match 25-14, 25-21 and Annie Camp prevailed 28-26, 25-15 in the seventh-grade match.