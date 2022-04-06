Lady Blazers rally to earn sweep

JONESBORO — Valley View edged Westside twice in 4A-3 conference softball Tuesday, scoring two runs in the sixth inning of the nightcap to earn the sweep with a 7-6 victory.
The Lady Blazers won the first game 2-1 and held a 5-0 lead after two innings of the night cap. The Lady Warriors scored four runs in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to grab the lead before Valley View rallied in the sixth.
Makenzie Whitlock hit an RBI single to tie the score and Lexi Davis grounded out to shortstop to score the go-ahead run.
Davis, who belted a three-run home run in the second inning, finished with four RBIs and scored twice in the second game for Valley View (14-2, 7-1 conference). Caroline Prestidge was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Anna Winkfield doubled and drove in a run. Isabel Riba and Lauren Mitchell scored two runs each.
Valley View pitcher Riley Smith yielded six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six.
Jada Diaz and Bailey Willis belted home runs to power Westside’s rally. Diaz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Willis also drove in two runs. Rachel Edwards was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Abby Manley drove in a run; and Baile Rogers scored twice for the Lady Warriors (11-5, 5-3 conference).
Westside’s Gracie Landreth pitched five innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks, with three strikeouts. Manley pitched the last two innings, giving an unearned run on two hits.
Smith struck out 14 batters while limiting Westside to three hits as Valley View won the first game. Willis broke up the shutout with a seventh-inning home run.
Winkfield had Valley View’s lone hit in the first game and scored both runs as the Lady Blazers capitalized on a couple of errors.
Landreth pitched the first six innings for Westside, yielding two unearned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out three. Manley held Valley View without a hit over the last two innings.
Marion 15-9, Nettleton 5-11
JONESBORO – Nettleton scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning Tuesday and held off Marion in the bottom of the frame for an 11-9 victory and a split of their 5A-East conference softball doubleheader.
Kate Golden was 4-for-5 in the nightcap, including an RBI double in the eighth inning. Teagan Weaver and Ramsey Crum also had multiple hits for the Lady Raiders (8-7, 2-4 conference). Acelen Hart earned the pitching victory, striking out seven batters while yielding eight runs on 10 hits.
Hannah Marsico belted an RBI double in a seven-run first inning for the Lady Raiders. Marion (10-5, 4-2 conference) battled back to tie the game 8-8 and force extra innings while hitting four home runs, two by Emerson Miller.
Marion won the first game 15-5. Eden White was 4-for-4 to lead Nettleton, with Golden, Marsico and Crum also adding multiple hits. Marsico’s totals included a home run.
Tuckerman 15,
Sloan-Hendrix 0
TUCKERMAN – Kenzie Soden struck out six batters while pitching a three-inning perfect game Tuesday as Tuckerman defeated Sloan-Hendrix 15-0 in 2A-2 conference softball.
Shanley Williams had a hit and four RBIs for Tuckerman (9-5, 5-0 conference). Audrey Altom added a hit and three RBIs, while Hannah Nicholson was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Trumann 10-12, Pocahontas 0-2
TRUMANN – Tiara Postell limited Pocahontas to two runs while striking out seven batters over two games as Trumann swept a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats took the first game 10-0. Alexis Carter and Jaelyn Craig both finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored each to lead Trumann.
Lindie Barnes had a hit, an RBI and scored twice; Ellisabeth Holladay had a hit and an RBI; Macey Powell drove in one run; and Kaydence Jones scored twice.
Barnes was 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, two runs scored and four RBIs for Trumann in the second game. Karsen Overshine was 2-for-4, while Carter, Craig and Holladay added one hit and one RBI each.
Jones and Karla Reyes scored two runs each for the Lady Wildcats.
EPC 21, Cross County 0
LEPANTO – East Poinsett County kept its 2A-3 conference record perfect Tuesday with a 21-0 rout of Cross County.
Jaycee Davis was 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases and four RBIs for the Lady Warriors (16-1, 6-0 conference). Terrin Powell finished with two hits, including an inside-the-park home run in an 11-run third inning,
Zoe Constant and Natalie Dunman had three hits each. Brinley Brewer, Mercedes Reel and Kelly Ann Lucas added two hits each, helping EPC produce 19 as a team.
Keegan McCorkle struck out eight batters over three innings while yielding only one hit.
Riverside 11, Marmaduke 0
LAKE CITY – Riverside scored six runs in the first inning Tuesday and went on to defeat Marmaduke 11-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
Brooklyn Berry was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead the Lady Rebels (8-6, 5-3 conference). Kaylee Cox doubled while finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI. Paris McGee was also 2-for-2 with one RBI.
Gracie Doty and Klaire Womack drove in one run each, while Annalee Qualls scored two runs.
Riverside pitcher Katie Ridge allowed only one hit while striking out seven batters and walking none.