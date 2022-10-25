Lady Blazers seek eighth straight state title

JONESBORO — Recent results suggest Valley View is ready for another state tournament run.
The Lady Blazers have won 20 of their last 22 matches entering the Class 5A state volleyball tournament that begins today at Greenbrier, the only losses coming against Class 6A power Conway. No other opponent has even taken a set from Valley View this month.
Valley View coach Margie McGee, whose team is seeking its eighth consecutive state title and 17th overall, said the Lady Blazers are finally finding a groove.
“This is a young team when it comes to experience,” McGee said. “We only have two varsity players who are coming back, so it just took us a little bit of time to gain that pressure-situation experience at the varsity level.
“We’ve just gone back to the fundamentals and teaching, just teaching, teaching, teaching in practice, approaching it kind of like a classroom. You have to go back to basics and fundamentals when you have a team whose players are not as experienced when it comes to the pressure situations at the varsity level.”
Valley View returned to Class 5A this year after a four-year run of dominance in Class 4A. The Lady Blazers (25-4-1) dropped only three sets in 5A-East conference play, two to Batesville and one to Marion, as they rolled through 14 conference matches without a loss.
As the No. 1 seed from the East, Valley View draws No. 4 West seed Greenbrier at noon today on the Lady Panthers’ home floor. The teams met recently in a tournament at Conway, where Valley View won 25-18, 25-18 in a best-of-three match.
Playing Greenbrier again has pluses and minuses to McGee.
“I think it’s a double-edged sword actually. We played them in the Conway tournament and beat them in two straight sets,” McGee said. “You don’t want to go into the tournament knowing that you’ve beaten them and being a little overconfident, I guess you could say, because we played them two weeks ago. They are the host school and with us hosting state tournaments as much as we did, I understand what that brings with it. They may have the whole school backing behind them.”
Valley View became the first Arkansas high school volleyball program to win seven consecutive state titles with last year’s victory over Brookland in the 4A state final. The Lady Blazers, who have won a state title in 11 of the last 12 seasons, have made 19 consecutive trips to the state finals.
The team that takes the court this week in Greenbrier is quite a bit different from the one that celebrated in Hot Springs last year. Valley View brought back two key seniors to build around in Micah McMillan, who was all-state last year, and Morghan Weaver, who was all-state tournament.
McMillan leads the Lady Blazers with 298 kills on a .337 hitting percentage. She also has 258 assists, 215 digs and 41 service aces.
Weaver is second on the team with 164 kills on a .323 hitting percentage, plus a team-high 85 blocks and 31 service aces.
“Micah and Morghan are definitely our team leaders and our go-tos on the floor. They don’t come off the floor unless we just sub some people to give them a break,” McGee said. “Riley Owens also has been one of the main ones, she’s my other setter and one of the main ones who has taken on a huge lead role.
“When it comes to Micah and Morghan, we really rely on them to have good games every night we step on the floor. They’re just solid all-around players with all their skill level and they have been instrumental in leading us in a very successful season.”
Owens, a sophomore, leads Valley View in assists with 359 and in aces with 46. She is third on the team in kills with 143.
Senior Kaysen Lomax is fourth on the squad with 127 kills; sophomore Hayden Gartman and senior Ava Routledge are first and second in digs with 280 and 255, respectively; Gartman is third in aces with 35; and junior Anna Lamkin is second in blocks with 38.
West champion Greenwood (21-6) is also on Valley View’s half of the bracket. Defending champion Little Rock Christian (19-5) and 2021 runner-up Benton (25-1), the Central and South champions, respectively, are on the other side of the bracket from the Lady Blazers.
“I feel like we’re in a good position to advance and move forward, but some of these players have not been on that big stage when it comes to state tournament, except Micah and Morghan played key roles for us last year,” McGee said. “But I think they understand it as many games as we’ve played, the tournaments that we’ve gone to and playing some of the big schools we’ve played. I feel like they’re ready to go.”