Lady Blazers seek eighth straight state title

Valley View’s Micah McMillan lofts the ball over Nettleton’s Eden White (15) and Antonisha Whitney (18) during a match in September. The Lady Blazers open the Class 5A state volleyball tournament today against host Greenbrier.

JONESBORO — Recent results suggest Valley View is ready for another state tournament run.

The Lady Blazers have won 20 of their last 22 matches entering the Class 5A state volleyball tournament that begins today at Greenbrier, the only losses coming against Class 6A power Conway. No other opponent has even taken a set from Valley View this month.

