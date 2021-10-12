JONESBORO — Natalie Supine finished with 11 kills on a .476 percentage Monday, leading Valley View to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Mountain Home in high school volleyball.
Tolly Fagan recorded eight kills and 13 digs for the Lady Blazers (25-3). Morghan Weaver had seven kills on a .429 percentage; Alexandra Gibson also added seven kills; and Hadden Lieblong contributed five kills, 18 assists and 11 digs.
Micah McMillan and Olivia Miles came up with 16 digs each, with McMillan also recording 13 assists and three aces. Alex Brown and Molly Findley added 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
The teams split the senior JV match, Valley View winning the first set 25-23 and Mountain Home taking the second 25-21.
Valley View took the junior high match 25-12, 25-13. Riley Owens finished with seven kills, seven digs and six assists for Valley View. Bonnie Fagan recorded five kills and five digs.
Also for Valley View, London Bean had four kills; Hayden Gartman finished with seven digs; Brennan Holland passed for 13 assists; and Madilyn Kifer and Camryn Cude added six and five digs, respectively.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-12 and the seventh-grade match 25-15, 28-26.
Hoxie 3, Newport 0
HOXIE — Hoxie swept Newport 25-15, 25-7, 25-11 in 3A-Northeast conference volleyball Monday.
Ellery Gillham finished with 14 kills, two blocks and two aces for the Lady Mustangs (19-1, 13-0 conference). Cara Forrester added eight kills, 10 assists and two aces.
Kailey Moody was 25-of-26 serving with seven aces, seven kills and 16 assists; Chloe Prater was 10-of-11 serving with four aces and five digs; Nadia Greer served three aces; Bailey Prater added five digs; and Bella Brady served two aces.
Newport defeated Hoxie 18-25, 25-13, 15-8 in the junior high match. Hoxie’s record is 12-5 overall, 10-5 in the conference.
Manila 3, Pal.-Wheatley 0MANILA — Emily Towery finished with 14 kills and two aces Monday as Manila swept Palestine-Wheatley 25-11, 25-10, 25-21 in high school volleyball.
Emma Claire Jackson added seven kills, 15 digs, three blocks and two aces for the Lady Lions. Emily Pryor served four aces to go with 23 assists and six digs; Makayla Milligan added four kills and nine digs; and Ryleigh Smith contributed six aces and five digs.
Lady Cat Invitational
CONWAY — Jonesboro finished second in its division of Conway’s Lady Cat Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Hurricane defeated Episcopal Collegiate 25-22, 24-26, 15-6 and Wynne 25-14, 25-19 in pool play. In bracket play, Jonesboro defeated Greenwood 19-25, 25-19, 15-13 and Cabot 25-21, 29-27 before losing to Benton 20-25, 25-17, 15-13 in the finals.
Molly McCoy finished with 39 kills and 12 blocks for the tournament for the Lady Hurricane (23-5). Maddie Johnson added 22 kills and 18 blocks, while Jayden Hughes was 56-of-59 with nine aces, 20 kills, four blocks and 53 digs.
Saraya Hewitt was 24-of-24 serving with 18 kills and 16 digs; Ella Tagupa was 31-of-33 with 16 kills, eight blocks, 58 assists and 22 digs; Emmalee McLoy was 44-of-45 with 69 assists and 31 digs; Caroline Hughes finished with 11 kills and five blocks; Anna Parker was 52-of-52 with 58 digs and 10 assists; Peyton Church was 31-of-31 with 34 digs; and Rylee Waleszonia was 29-of-30 serving.