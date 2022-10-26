Lady Blazers win state opener in four sets

Valley View’s Jillian Frye passes the ball during her team’s four-set victory over Greenbrier in Tuesday’s first round of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament at Greenbrier.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier Lady Panthers got off to a quick start against Valley View in the first round of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament at Panther Pavilion on Tuesday. However, they could not keep up, falling in four sets to the Lady Blazers.

Valley View, the 5A-East champion, rallied to prevail 13-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16. The Lady Blazers advance to play Hot Springs Lakeside, which outlasted Vilonia 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13 on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals today at 4 p.m.