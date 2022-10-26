Lady Blazers win state opener in four sets

GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier Lady Panthers got off to a quick start against Valley View in the first round of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament at Panther Pavilion on Tuesday. However, they could not keep up, falling in four sets to the Lady Blazers.
Valley View, the 5A-East champion, rallied to prevail 13-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16. The Lady Blazers advance to play Hot Springs Lakeside, which outlasted Vilonia 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13 on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals today at 4 p.m.
Greenbrier ends its season at 13-10 after a fourth-place finish in the 5A-West standings. The Lady Panthers never trailed in the first set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead behind the serve of Reese Watters and two kills by Madison Crum.
Valley View (26-4-1) cut the deficit to 5-3 after a kill by Micah McMillan and a service winner by Lylleigh Haddock.
Greenbrier pushed its lead to 17-9 following a kill by Crum and a service winner by Watters. The Lady Blazers got to within five at 17-12 on the serve of Haddock. From there, Greenbrier’s Brooklyn Smith served six consecutive winners to make the score 24-12. Emma Hill and Crum had a block to make the score 23-13.
After a sideout on a kill by McMillan, Greenbrier won the set on a kill by Hill.
In the second set, Greenbrier looked to be in control early, leading 6-1 on the serves of Jojo Jerry and Watters. Valley View then got a run of serves from Morghan Weaver to take a 12-7 lead.
Greenbrier never got any closer than five points the remainder of the set as Riley Owens served the set winner for Valley View.
Greenbrier got off to another good start in the third set, leading 4-1 on the serve of Watters. Valley View tied it at 8-8 before Greenbrier’s Lily Oaks severed three winners in a row to make the score 12-8.
The Lady Blazers took a 17-15 lead on the serve of Hayden Gartman. Greenbrier kept it close, tying the score at 22-22. Valley View took a 24-22 lead before Crum got a kill to make it 24-23.
Valley View took a 2-1 set lead on the serve of Smith, ending the set at 25-23.
Greenbrier never could get back into the match in the fourth set, trailing 10-5 and eventually 21-11.
The Lady Panthers tried to make it close late in the set, scoring two late points on the serve of Jerry and two kills by Crum. However, Jerry’s last serve was wide to give Valley View the victory.