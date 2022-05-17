Lady Bulldogs aim for second state title

The Tuckerman Lady Bulldogs have looked the part of a defending state champion in their run to the Class 2A state softball final.
Tuckerman outscored Parkers Chapel, McCrory and Melbourne by a combined 28-0 in the first three rounds of the state tournament. The previous week, the Lady Bulldogs routed three opponents by a combined 36-4 in the Central Region tournament.
Head coach Matt Dillon said the experience his team gained in winning last year’s Class 2A state championship has been a key in the last couple of weeks.
“I was talking to some of my administration and even they mentioned how different the team looks this year,” Dillon said. “You don’t see any pressure on their faces, no rush or anxiety, anything like that. They just play ball.”
Tuckerman (24-5) will take a 16-game winning streak into Thursday’s game against East Poinsett County (32-2) at the Benton Athletic Complex. Arkansas PBS will televise the game, which will start at 1 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs figure to have as much championship game experience as any team in the finals. Last year’s team, which edged Mansfield 4-3 in the title game, did not have a senior on the roster.
“It’s been a wild ride,” said Dillon, whose team is 53-9 since the start of the 2021 season. “Returning everybody from last year, we knew we had a chance to be special again and to see it happening down the stretch, playing our best ball right now, we’re just ecstatic to be back here and have a chance to win two years in a row.”
Dillon said pitchers Makaylie Gist and Hannah Nicholson helped set the pace last weekend as Tuckerman defeated Parkers Chapel 10-0, McCrory 11-0 and 2A-2 conference rival Melbourne 7-0.
“Between the two of them, they gave up seven hits and struck out 24 girls in 17 innings,” Dillon said. “Our pitching was the tone-setter for us and hitting, we came alive this past week. I think we scored 15 runs with two outs over the course of the tournament. Timely hitting, clutch hitting, led to us playing really well.”
Ansley Dawson was 6-for-8 in the tournament’s first three games, Dillon said. Kenzie Soden and Nicholson both batted .444 with six and five RBIs, respectively, in the first three rounds.
Shanley Williams, Tuckerman’s senior center fielder, sets the tone offensively with a .489 average, a .583 on-base percentage, 21 stolen bases and 44 runs scored in the leadoff role. Soden, a junior who pitches in relief along with playing second base and shortstop, leads the Lady Bulldogs with 38 RBIs and has a .410 average while batting second.
Sophomore catcher Gracie Smith, who bats third, has a .402 average along with 32 RBIs.
Nicholson, a junior who was out last season after suffering an ACL injury, has a .411 average, 36 RBIs and four home runs in the cleanup role. Gist, a sophomore who bats fifth, has a .403 average, 32 RBIs and three home runs.
Senior first baseman Reagan Washam, a four-year regular, has a .438 average and 21 RBIs. Junior right fielder/designated player Audrey Altom has 22 RBIs as the seventh batter in the lineup.
Dillon said junior infielder Lizzy Walker, who has 12 RBIs, is still rounding into form after an injury kept her without an official at-bat until early April. Dawson, a junior infielder, is a second leadoff-type hitter in the ninth slot, batting .426 with a .545 on-base percentage.
Gist is 12-2 in the circle with a 1.43 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 68.1 innings, while Nicholson is 10-1 with a 1.84 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 61 innings. Soden has three saves in relief.
Dillon said he and EPC coach Brandon Powell tried to line up a game during the season, but those plans fell through when the Lady Warriors had to make up conference games because of inclement weather.
“EPC is really good. They’re 32-2 and any time you can win that many games, you’re doing something right,” Dillon said. “Their pitcher is really good, she moves the ball around and she’s tough to hit. She doesn’t give up a whole lot of runs. Offensively they’ve got two big sticks in the middle of the lineup. We know we have our hands full.”