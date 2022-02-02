TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman clinched second place in the 2A-2 conference and an automatic regional tournament berth with Tuesday’s 48-18 rout of White County Central in senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bulldogs (19-10, 9-3 conference) have won five in a row, all in conference play. They led 15-1 after the first quarter, 30-10 at halftime and 42-12 after the third quarter.
Shanley Williams and Katie Clark scored 13 points each for Tuckerman.
Tuckerman won the junior girls’ game 28-18.
Corning 60, Rivercrest 31
CORNING – Makenna Lunsford scored 23 points Tuesday night, leading Corning to a 60-31 victory over Rivercrest in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Whitley Bolen added 16 points as the Lady Bobcats (17-4, 11-3 conference) extended their winning streak to four games. Corning took control in the first quarter, building a 25-8 lead, and increased its lead to 39-19 at halftime.
Annabelle Chandler scored 11 points for Rivercrest.
Corning (15-8, 10-5 conference) won the junior girls’ game 35-27. Katie Karr scored 14 points and Celene Pankey 11 for Corning, while Lexi Young finished with 14 points for Rivercrest.
Wynne 55, Forrest City 30
WYNNE – Wynne extended its winning streak to nine games Tuesday with a 55-30 rout of Forrest City in 4A-5 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Yellowjackets (16-5, 8-0 conference) took control in the second quarter, outscoring Forrest City 16-2 for a 31-11 halftime lead. Wynne led 42-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Darienne Carter and Derriona Spencer scored 13 points each for Wynne, with Carter grabbing eight rebounds and Spencer adding six. Zahryia Baker added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Mammoth Spring 51, Hillcrest 29
LYNN – Mammoth Spring kept its 1A-3 conference record perfect Tuesday with a 51-29 victory over Hillcrest in senior girls’ basketball.
Brynn Washam scored 15 points, Megyn Upton 11 and Sara Crowe 10 for the Lady Bears (21-6, 7-0 conference).
Brookland 37, Pocahontas 19
BROOKLAND – Brookland defeated Pocahontas 37-19 Tuesday in 4A-3 conference junior girls’ basketball.
Evan Polsgrove scored 15 points and Cassidy King added seven for Brookland (17-3, 11-1 conference).