HOT SPRINGS — Jonesboro was in an unfamiliar position as the Class 5A girls’ state championship game wound down Thursday afternoon, trailing and forced to chase Greenwood.
The Lady Hurricane never quite caught up to the Lady Bulldogs.
Greenwood (28-4) came up with a couple of key defensive stops in the final two minutes and sank nine free throws in the final minute to prevail 60-49 at Bank OZK Arena. The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for Jonesboro as the defending state champions finished with a 22-7 record.
“Of course it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but also I don’t think this was a game that really showed what we were and how we played all year,” said Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry, whose team made its fifth finals appearance in seven seasons. “Greenwood did a great job. They had shots that fell. We were hoping that this would be one of their off days and it wasn’t.
“We had a game plan. They started hitting shots and that’s when we just had to scramble.”
Greenwood won the latest round in a postseason rivalry with Jonesboro that will go on hold next year with the Lady Hurricane moving to Class 6A. The teams have met in five of the last seven seasons.
The Lady Bulldogs prevailed despite state tournament MVP Mady Cartwright, who was shadowed by Jonesboro star Ereauna Hardaway, finishing 0-for-9 from the field and scoring only two points.
Anna Trusty scored 24 points to lead Greenwood, hitting 7-of-11 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. Abby Summitt was 3-of-6 from the 3-point line and added 15 points for the 5A-West champions, while Carley Sexton finished with 10 points.
Greenwood had only four turnovers, all in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bulldogs were 8-of-26 from the 3-point line, taking the Lady Hurricane out of the zone defense that was part of their game plan.
“They won this game. They earned it,” Christenberry said. “They put the ball in the hole, they put it in the hole early. Our problem was we had a lot of really good shots and they just rimmed out. You know how it is, you hit shots and your confidence level goes up.
“Your confidence level on offense goes up, guess what? Your defense will play a lot better. You’re faster, you’re quicker, you cover people better. Ours was in and out, so our confidence level wavered a little bit and that’s where we had our problems.”
Hardaway, last year’s state tournament MVP, kept the Lady Hurricane in the game while hitting 5-of-7 from the 3-point line. She finished with 22 points.
Bramyia Johnson was 5-of-19 from the field in adding 12 points. The Lady Bulldogs were able to cover up Lady Hurricane senior center Destiny Thomas, who took only one shot in the first half and finished with seven points to go with 12 rebounds.
While neither team shot the ball well in the first half, Greenwood was more effective from the perimeter to take a 23-17 halftime lead.
The Lady Bulldogs were 5-of-18 beyond the 3-point arc to the Lady Hurricane’s 3-of-13. Summitt scored 13 points in the first half, hitting 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.
Jonesboro shot just 26.1 percent from the field, led by Hardaway with seven points and Johnson with six.
Thomas scored only two points on two early free throws, but grabbed eight rebounds to help the Lady Hurricane build a 21-15 edge on the boards in the first half.
Greenwood led 15-8 after the first quarter and went up by as many as nine, 20-11, in the second quarter. Johnson drilled two 3s to help Jonesboro close within 20-17 before Summitt hit a 3 for the half’s final points with 1:59 remaining.
“Greenwood likes to shoot the 3 and they’re known for it, but quite honestly they have such a reputation for the 3 that they get a lot of points from drives and free throws,” Christenberry said. “You have to watch out for who you’re playing against and not get caught up in all of the tradition that they’ve had. Our goal was to keep them out of the paint, our goal was to keep it packed in so that when they drove, they drove into (Thomas).
“The problem was they started hitting shots and they shot a better percentage tonight, even with the other games that we watched.”
The Lady Bulldogs took a quick 10-point lead in the third quarter, going up 28-18 on Trusty’s 3 with 6:52 remaining. Jonesboro scored the next five points, starting with a 3 from Hardaway, and chipped away for a few minutes.
Thomas scored twice as Jonesboro pulled within 33-31 at the 1:50 mark, only to see Greenwood close the third quarter on a 7-1 run. Sexton sank a 3 and Trusty scored at the buzzer to give the Lady Bulldogs a 40-32 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Greenwood led by 10 in the fourth quarter before Hardaway and Allannah Orsby sank 3s to start a Lady Hurricane rally. Hardaway brought Jonesboro within 45-42 on a 3 with 3:40 to play, then hit another 3 to cut the Lady Hurricane’s deficit to 49-47 with 2:22 to go.
After coming up with a steal, Hardaway was called for a traveling violation with 1:59 to play and Greenwood beat the press for Sexton’s layup with 1:50 remaining. Johnson was called for an offensive foul at the 1:21 mark and the Lady Bulldogs blocked a shot by Orsby.
Greenwood finished the game with free throws, hitting 9-of-10 in the final minute.