BENTON — Tuckerman remains the top dog in Class 2A softball.
The Lady Bulldogs held off East Poinsett County 6-2 Thursday at the Benton Athletic Complex for their second consecutive state championship. Tuckerman produced 13 hits and played error-free defense behind state tournament MVP Makaylie Gist, who limited EPC to four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Relief pitcher Kenzie Soden got the final two outs with the bases loaded, the last on a pop-up to shortstop Hannah Nicholson, as the Lady Bulldogs (25-5) took another state championship trophy back to Jackson County.
“This is an incredible feeling,” Tuckerman coach Matt Dillon said. “We didn’t think we’d be here, honestly, because it’s hard to get here, but we’ve played hard every day and these girls, there’s no quit in them.
“It’s just been an incredible ride this year and to be able to go back-to-back, who can say that? It’s awesome.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished the season on a 17-game winning streak. Thursday’s game was their closest of the state tournament.
EPC (32-3) hadn’t given up more than four runs in a game all season before the state final. Tuckerman scored in each of the first four innings and had other opportunities, but left 12 runners on base.
“They had the bases loaded, it seemed like every inning. Our girls just battled and found a way to keep the runs down per inning,” EPC coach Brandon Powell said. “We gave up one, one and three (runs), so with the bases loaded and you keep them to that, those are wins. We just have to find a way to put more runs on the board.”
Designated player Lizzy Walker was 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while center fielder Shanley Williams was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Tuckerman. Catcher Gracie Smith and third baseman Ansley Dawson both finished 2-for-4.
Tuckerman took the lead in the first inning as Soden drew a walk from Keegan McCorkle, moved to third on Gracie Smith’s double and scored on Nicholson’s single.
The Lady Bulldogs went up 2-0 in the second as Walker belted a double, moved to third on Dawson’s single and scored on Williams’ single.
The Lady Bulldogs plated three runs in the third inning to lead 5-0. The inning started with five consecutive singles, with Dawson’s RBI single making the score 3-0.
Williams hit an RBI single and a second run scored due to an error on the play as the Lady Bulldogs’ lead grew to 5-0.
Terrin Powell and Kelly Lucas put down bunt singles to start an EPC rally in the fourth. Powell moved to third when McCorkle hit a fly ball to right field and scored on Natalie Dunman’s grounder to shortstop.
Tuckerman put up another run, its last, in the bottom of the fourth after Gist doubled. Walker’s RBI single gave the Lady Bulldogs a 6-1 lead.
“I looked up halfway through and we had 13 hits and only six runs,” Dillon said. “I felt like we were going to get in trouble by not getting some of those runs in early and I thought it might come back to haunt us, but we were able to finish it off.”
EPC plated another run in the fifth when Mercedes Reel drew a walk and scored on a double by Powell, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Gist held EPC to two runs on four hits, striking out five batters and walking four.
“I just focused on trying to stay in the zone, trying to stay calm,” Gist said. “It was better that I’ve already done this last year, so it just felt a lot better this year. I have no words, it’s really great.”
McCorkle pitched all six innings for EPC, giving up six runs (five earned) on 13 hits and two walks. She struck out three batters.
Brinley Brewer led off the EPC seventh by earning a walk on an 11-pitch at-bat.
The Lady Warriors loaded the bases with one out after Powell and Lucas were both hit by pitch.
“The girls competed and battled to the end,” Brandon Powell said. “It would have been real easy to lay down and let Tuckerman put us away, but they kept battling, kept trying to find a way. We had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Soden got the second out of the seventh on a strikeout and then recorded the game’s final out on the pop-up caught by Nicholson.
Dillon said he teared up when talking to the Lady Bulldogs on the field after the trophy presentation.
“I’m just so proud of them,” he said. “Some people wait their whole life just to get there once and to have it back to back is an incredible feeling.”