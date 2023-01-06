Lady Colts pull away to earn Division I championship

Rivercrest’s Destiny Burks dribbles on the fast break as Sloan-Hendrix’s Carley Morgan (21) pursues during the second half of Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational Division I championship game. Burks scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half as Rivercrest won 57-41.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Rivercrest held a five-point halftime lead in Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational final after a back-and-forth first half with Sloan-Hendrix.

The Lady Colts began to separate themselves in the third quarter of the Division I girls’ championship game.

