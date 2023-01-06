Lady Colts pull away to earn Division I championship

JONESBORO — Rivercrest held a five-point halftime lead in Wednesday’s Northeast Arkansas Invitational final after a back-and-forth first half with Sloan-Hendrix.
The Lady Colts began to separate themselves in the third quarter of the Division I girls’ championship game.
Aided by a five-point possession, fifth-seeded Rivercrest pushed its lead to 15 points in the third quarter and went on to defeat 10th-seeded Sloan-Hendrix 57-41 at First National Bank Arena.
The Lady Colts (12-6) led 31-26 after the Lady Greyhounds’ Carley Morgan hit a 3-pointer with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter. Rivercrest outscored Sloan-Hendrix 14-4 the remainder of the quarter to lead 45-30 going to the final period.
Mykayla Banks scored and drew a foul to push the Lady Colts’ lead to 33-26 with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter. Banks missed the free throw, but Rivercrest corralled the rebound and Destiny Burks drilled a 3 six seconds later to push her team’s lead to double digits, 36-26, for the first time.
“That sparked us a little bit. We were up five at the half, but it didn’t feel that way,” Rivercrest coach Ronnie Dye said. “We were giving up too many offensive rebounds. That’s what I challenged them about at halftime. I said, ‘Look, we have to win the battle on the boards. Rebounding is effort and heart, and right now they’re out-efforting us.’ They took that challenge, accepted it and made a difference in the second half.”
Banks made her third 3 of the game as Rivercrest finished the third quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 15-point lead to the fourth quarter. Destiny Burks scored the first points of the fourth quarter, giving the Lady Colts their largest lead at 47-30.
Rivercrest kept its lead in double digits the rest of the way to earn its eighth NEA girls’ championship and first since 2005. Dye, who played in the NEA for Trumann in the 1980s, said the event is special to him.
“I’ve played in it, I’ve worked in it, done PA and all that, and I’m on the committee now actually. It’s a big thing for me to win this thing,” Dye said. “Man, it’s been a dream of mine. If I had my phone out, I’d show you my list of dreams that I had. One of them was to coach in the NEA Tournament, another one was to win a game in it and a third one is to win the championship, so this is a big deal for me.”
Banks finished with 17 points, three assists and three steals. Burks added 14 points and three steals; Brineka Taylor contributed 12 points and 16 rebounds; and Brownlee had eight points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Makayla Gosha scored 14 points and Katelyn Graddy added nine for Sloan-Hendrix. The Lady Greyhounds, who dressed out only six players, finished the game with four players on the court after two fouled out.
Sloan-Hendrix scored the first six points and led 8-2, only to see Rivercrest score the next 12 and lead 19-16 to end the quarter. The Lady Colts held a 25-20 halftime lead.
Rivercrest has won nine of its last 11 games. The Lady Colts defeated Walnut Ridge, Buffalo Island Central, Marked Tree and Sloan-Hendrix on their way to the NEA title.
“We’ve played better defensively for the most part. My guards have been shooting the ball really well, Destiny Burks, Brineka Taylor and Mykayla Banks tonight,” Dye said “Lacajia Dority has been running the point for us and the difference for us is she’s not really scoring a lot of points, but she’s doing the things we have to have, like getting the ball to the people who need to get it, and Zakiyah Brownlee inside has been blocking shots, altering shots.
“We finally got going on the boards. We were struggling at first, but finally got going tonight and started winning that battle, and that was the difference in the second half.”
NEA Division I girls
All-tournament team: Kiasia Burns, Marked Tree; Katelyn Graddy, Sloan-Hendrix; Kade Milligan, Cave City; Hallee Wells, Buffalo Island Central; Madison Wolfenbarger, Rector; Kambrea Fowler, Cave City; Zyonna Anderson, Marked Tree; Carley Rodden, Rector; Hadlie Goodson, Buffalo Island Central; McKenzie Massey, White County Central; Tink Brown, Marked Tree; Zakiyah Brownlee, Rivercrest; Destiny Burks, Rivercrest; Brineka Taylor, Rivercrest; Makayla Gosha, Sloan-Hendrix.
Paul Hoffman Sportsmanship Award: East Poinsett County.