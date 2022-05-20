Lady Eagles feature balanced lineup

BENTON — Greene County Tech’s offense has been hard to hold down for seven innings.
The Lady Eagles scored 26 runs in the first three rounds of the Class 5A state softball tournament. GCT broke through early against Hot Springs Lakeside in the opener, late in the second round against Greenwood, and early against Sheridan in the semifinals to earn a berth in tonight’s state championship game.
First-year GCT head coach David Reynolds said his team’s lineup is solid one through nine.
“We have some people who can hit the ball out of the ballpark. We have some people who can really, really run, and we have people who can move the runners,” Reynolds said. “We’re a really competitive lineup; our nine-hole batter hit over .500 in the state tournament.
“When you have that type of balance, it kind of takes the pressure off one single person and it gives them some relaxation in knowing if I don’t get the job done, this person behind me is going to get it done.”
The Lady Eagles (27-4-1) and nationally-ranked Benton (31-0) will close championship weekend when they meet tonight at 7 on the Lady Panthers’ home field. The game will be televised by Arkansas PBS.
Of GCT’s four losses, only a 3-0 setback at Benton in mid-April was a shutout. The Lady Eagles have since averaged 10.5 runs per game during an 11-game win streak that included victories over Class 6A runner-up Cabot and Class 4A finalist Valley View as well as their state tournament run in Hot Springs.
GCT, the 5A-East champion, brushed aside Lakeside 10-0 in the first round. Greenwood proved much tougher in the second round as the Lady Eagles used a five-run sixth inning to earn a 7-3 victory.
The semifinal game against 5A-South winner Sheridan went GCT’s way in the early innings as the Lady Eagles cruised to a 9-1 victory.
“We kind of got into a routine and I think the kids were really focused on what we were trying to do,” Reynolds said of his team’s play in Hot Springs. “That’s about as focused as I’ve seen them as a group. We got up and we hit in the mornings, we ate breakfast and lunch, and we played three days in the brutal heat of the day, and they never once wavered.
“Against Greenwood, we had every chance to fold. We had some things go against us that I thought weren’t great in the fifth inning, and we came back. That’s one of those times I talk about challenging them and they just rose to the occasion. Sheridan is a really good squad, a really young squad, and I thought we handled that situation a little better than they handled it.”
Senior center fielder Kylie Stokes gets GCT’s offense going as the leadoff batter. Stokes has a .506 batting average and a .557 on-base percentage along with seven home runs, 12 doubles, 18 stolen bases and 29 runs batted in.
Junior shortstop Brielle Sage handles the bat well, Reynolds said, in addition to her key defensive role. Sophomore right fielder Ava Carter has a .526 batting average and a .659 on-base percentage, plus two home runs, 14 doubles, five triples, 24 stolen bases and 36 runs batted in as the No. 3 batter in the order.
Reynolds said Carter has struck out twice in about 120 at-bats.
“I’m very partial, but in my opinion she’s one of the best players in the state offensively. Defensively, a lot of people look at her and say, ‘Why are you playing right field?’” Reynolds said. “She has probably impacted about eight, nine games out there in right field, being able to go get it and throw runners out. She has a plus arm out there. She’s a great player with a really bright future. We have some things we need to work on, but she’s special.”
Reynolds said senior designated player/first baseman Carleigh Hollis wasn’t cleared from knee surgery until toward the end of March, yet has a .430 average, nine doubles and 38 RBIs. Freshman first baseman Marley Speer, who bats fifth, has belted nine home runs.
Junior pitcher Karley Burrow bats sixth. Reynolds said junior second baseman Averie Stokes has come on strong this year after undergoing hip surgery last year, and he describes senior catcher Hannah Stallings as a complete player. Sophomore third baseman Zoie Reynolds has batted over .500 in the state tournament.
Burrow has a 19-2 pitching record with a 1.36 earned run average and 122 strikeouts.
“She is the ultimate competitor. She can throw four pitches for a strike, she doesn’t walk very many,” Reynolds said of Burrow. “She can throw upper 50s, low 60s, and has great command. She’s a competitor, she really hates to lose. We’ve been in tough situations, and she never wavers.”
The Lady Eagles will face what many consider to be the state’s top team this evening. Benton, which has won 63 consecutive games, is trying to finish its second straight perfect season.
The Lady Panthers are No. 3 in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association High School Super 25. Ranked No. 7 nationally by MaxPreps, they did not yield a run in state tournament victories over Mountain Home, White Hall and Van Buren.
“I told our team this, that we have to worry about ourselves. We have to go and do what we do, take care of our business,” Reynolds said. “Benton obviously is really good. They’re 62-0 (over two seasons) for a reason, they’re a top-10 team in the nation for a reason. But I feel like when we went down there, we figured out that we can do some things here and figure some things out.
“I really like the way we’re swinging the bats. I like how we’re playing defensively. We have a few adjustments to make, and we’re going to give Benton our best shot and let everything ride.”