PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech finished with a 133 team score to defeat Searcy and Paragould in girls’ high school golf Thursday at Paragould Country Club.
Medalist Liza McIlvoy shot 38 over nine holes to lead the Lady Eagles. Addie Davis (47) and Layne Phillips (48) also contributed to GCT’s team score in the play-four, count-three format. Sophie Wallace shot 57 for the Lady Eagles.
Searcy finished second at 161, led by Bailey Deitrick’s 49. Paragould’s 191 team score was produced by Kalyn Lamb (56), Keali Lamb (65) and Adrianne Alls (70).
Playing individually, GCT’s Bailey Reddick finished at 62, Kinlee Weatherford at 64 and Lindy Phillips at 70.
Searcy had a 351 team score in the boys’ play-five, count-four format over 18 holes. Medalist Luke Killough (74) and Houston Behel (76) led the Lions.
Greene County Tech finished at 362 as a team, led by Hutson Guinn (88), Jude Stewart (90), Jack Puckett (91), Jack Williams (93) and Ross Register (93).
Marmaduke’s Brooks Vangilder shot 83 to finish third individually, while Paragould’s Dylan Goodman carded a 95.
Playing individually from GCT, Axl Wigginton shot 85 and Kannon Ring 89.