PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech finished with a 133 team score to defeat Searcy and Paragould in girls’ high school golf Thursday at Paragould Country Club.

Medalist Liza McIlvoy shot 38 over nine holes to lead the Lady Eagles. Addie Davis (47) and Layne Phillips (48) also contributed to GCT’s team score in the play-four, count-three format. Sophie Wallace shot 57 for the Lady Eagles.