RECTOR — Marmaduke held off Rector 64-57 Thursday night in senior girls’ basketball to clinch the 2A-3 conference regular-season championship.
The Lady Greyhounds (30-2, 12-0 conference) started fast en route to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. Marmaduke held leads of 26-18 at halftime and 45-41 after the third quarter.
Heidi Robinson made 12 of 13 free throws while leading Marmaduke with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Bean Hoffman was 7-of-8 at the free throw line while producing 16 points and four assists. Maranda Bear added nine points and seven rebounds.
Chancey Henry, Shelby Hensley and Justis Joiner all made key 3-pointers in the second half for the Lady Greyhounds, who have won eight in a row.
The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for Rector (18-6, 10-2 conference). Madison Wolfenbarger scored 23 points and Carly Rodden added 11 for the Lady Cougars.
Rylee Wilburn hit a runner with 2.3 seconds remaining in the junior girls’ game to lift Rector to a 30-29 victory. Karrin Henderson scored 12 points and Wilburn added seven for Rector (8-8, 6-4 conference). Cali Barnett scored 11 points for Marmaduke.
Rector won the seventh-grade game 17-16.
Manila 57, Rivercrest 32
WILSON — Sadie McDonald scored her 1,000th career point Thursday night as Manila rolled past Rivercrest 57-32 in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
McDonald scored 14 points to lead the Lady Lions (22-2, 11-1 conference) to their third consecutive victory. Madison Hitchcock scored 13 points, Olivia May added 12 points and Emily Johnson contributed eight points along with 14 rebounds.
Janaysia Thomas scored 11 points to lead Rivercrest.
Manila (19-2, 14-0 conference) clinched the 3A-3 championship in junior girls’ basketball with a 51-33 victory. Madysen Deeds scored 24 points to lead Manila, followed by Chloe Helms with 10 and Lucy Farmer with eight.
Hoxie 38, Walnut Ridge 33
WALNUT RIDGE — Hoxie edged rival Walnut Ridge 38-33 Thursday in senior girls’ basketball.
Jaecie Brown scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lady Mustangs (13-5, 10-2 3A-3 conference). Blaze Lorren added 12 points while Ellery Gillham finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
After trailing 15-8 to end the first quarter, Hoxie outscored Walnut Ridge 10-1 in the second quarter for an 18-16 halftime lead. The Lady Mustangs led 32-27 after three quarters.
Alex Jones scored 17 points for Walnut Ridge (6-12, 5-7).
Corning 51, Piggott 36
CORNING — Corning built a 14-point halftime lead Thursday night and went on to defeat Clay County rival Piggott 51-36 in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bobcats (14-4, 8-3 conference) outscored the Lady Mohawks 20-7 in the second quarter to lead 36-22 at halftime. Corning’s lead was 15 points, 44-29, at the end of the third quarter.
Whitley Bolen scored 21 points and Presley Martin added 10 for Corning.
Piggott won the junior girls’ game 21-19.
Valley View 54, Pocahontas 33
POCAHONTAS — Morghan Weaver scored 16 points while Hadden Lieblong added a double-double during Valley View’s 54-33 victory over Pocahontas in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Lieblong scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Lady Blazers (17-5, 8-3 conference). Anna Winkfield contributed 10 points and six steals.
Valley View held leads of 13-4 after the first quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 45-25 after the third quarter.
Gracie Martin scored 17 points and Jordyn Priest added 12 for Pocahontas.
Valley View (15-2, 9-1) won the junior girls’ game 46-15.
Southside 49, Brookland 44
SOUTHSIDE — Southside edged Brookland 49-44 Thursday to keep its 4A-3 conference record perfect in senior girls’ basketball.
Olivia Allen scored 22 points to lead the Lady Southerners (21-1, 10-0 conference). Southside led 37-34 at the end of the third quarter after trailing 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-23 at halftime.
Stella Parker scored 18 points and Kinsey Clark added eight for Brookland.
Brookland (15-3, 9-1 conference) won the junior girls’ game 32-19 as Evan Polsgrove scored 15 points and Macy Slater added nine. Brookland also won the seventh-grade game.
Highland 47, Westside 43
JONESBORO — Highland edged Westside 47-43 Thursday in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Rebels led 19-18 at halftime and 33-28 after the third quarter.
Trumann 52, Blytheville 19
TRUMANN — Trumann defeated Blytheville 52-19 in senior girls’ basketball Thursday to extend its winning streak to six games.
Chelsy Jones scored 14 points and Kayde Jones added 11 for Trumann (9-10, 7-4 conference). The Lady Wildcats led 13-4 after the first quarter, 31-9 at halftime and 43-17 after the third quarter.
Tuckerman 61, Midland 31
PLEASANT PLAINS — Three Tuckerman players scored in double figures Thursday as the Lady Bulldogs routed Midland 61-31 in 2A-2 senior girls’ basketball.
Kenzie Soden scored 16 points, Shanley Williams 15 and Ansley Dawson 12 for Tuckerman (17-10, 7-3 conference). The Lady Bulldogs made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter while taking a 29-8 lead.
Tuckerman led 47-16 at halftime and 61-24 after three quarters.
Tuckerman also won the junior girls’ game 42-14.
Mammoth Spring 66, Armorel 30
ARMOREL — Mammoth Spring rolled past Armorel 66-30 on Thursday for its 20th victory of the season in senior girls’ basketball.
Megyn Upton scored 20 points for the Lady Bears, who led 23-14 after the first quarter and 43-19 at halftime. Brynn Washam added 18 points while Sara Crowe and Chevelle Graves finished with 10 each for Mammoth Spring (20-6, 6-0 conference).