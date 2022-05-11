Lady Hurricane aiming for state final

JONESBORO — Jonesboro would love to have one more match with Searcy, the only team to defeat the Lady Hurricane this season.
With the two 5A-East conference clubs on opposite sides of the girls’ state soccer bracket, the only way for them to meet again would be to reach the championship game in Benton.
“I still feel like that's a team we want to go play and I still think we can beat them, but the only way we'll be able to play them again is in the state championship, so that's kind of our aiming point,” Jonesboro coach J.D. Williams said. “My girls really want to get another shot at Searcy. We want to be able to say we got there and we got another opportunity to play them for the state championship.”
To have an opportunity against the Lady Lions, or any other team from the opposite side, the second-seeded Lady Hurricane will have to navigate the top half of the bracket during the first three rounds of the 5A state tournament in El Dorado. Their quest begins this morning with a first-round match against Hot Springs at 9.
Jonesboro is one of five girls’ soccer teams from The Sun circulation area competing in state tournaments starting today. Greene County Tech joins the Lady Hurricane at the 5A tournament in El Dorado, while Valley View, Brookland and Wynne will compete in the 4A state tournament hosted by Pulaski Robinson.
While the Lady Hurricane lost 4-1 and 2-0 to Searcy, they have been perfect against other opponents. Jonesboro opened the season with a 3-1 victory over Cabot, which Williams said is the Lady Hurricane’s first win over the Lady Panthers, and shut out Hamburg 6-0 before moving into conference play.
Junior striker Yajaira Alvarado has broken her own school season record with 47 goals and, with 95 goals in essentially two seasons, has set the school career record as well. Alvarado also has a team-high 17 assists after picking up two in last Friday’s 5-1 victory over GCT.
Senior striker Krisselle Nwokeji is second on the team with 18 goals and 16 assists. Senior Ayesha Uddin is also within range of the school season assist record with 16.
“That kind of teamwork and multiple people involved in the offense is a beautiful thing,” Williams said. “The defensive play of our team has been wonderful. We've been pretty solid all the way across. We've given up a few goals when we're starting to try to sub in some of our younger players, but for the most part our starting defense has been really solid.”
Williams said the Lady Hurricane faces a strong, physical opponent in Hot Springs. If Jonesboro advances, the second-round foe Friday would be 5A-West winner Siloam Springs or Maumelle.
Valley View (12-10, 10-0 conference) roared through its 4A-North slate without a loss after battling injuries through a tough non-conference schedule. The Lady Blazers have won nine of their last 10 contests.
“We've done a good job of playing a lot of tough competition on the girls' side. I feel like we're finally getting to a point where we're getting almost healthy,” Valley View coach Ron Teat said. “We've played over half of our season without Micah McMillan, who was the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year last year. Any time you can play over half of your games without her, you start figuring out things and everybody else starts improving.
“We're starting to find a little bit better stride on the attacking end. I'm pretty excited to see what this stretch of games is going to be like.”
A perennial contender in Class 4A, the Lady Blazers play Prairie Grove this morning at 9 at Pulaski Academy. A victory would send Valley View against De Queen or eStem in the second round. Harrison, a frequent postseason foe for the Lady Blazers, is also on the same side of the bracket.
Teat said the Lady Blazers were without a full roster even in their last two or three conference games. Injuries have forced Valley View to develop depth that could prove vital in a state tournament setting.
“I've had a lot of girls be able to step up and get a lot of playing time, and when you start looking at three games in three days at the state tournament, depth is a big deal,” Teat said. “We've had a lot of girls be able to play and when it's going to be 94, 95 degrees, I don't care how good you are, you're going to get tired.”
Freshman Elizabeth Becklund picked up some of the scoring when McMillan was out, Teat said, and leads the Lady Blazers with 20 goals.
McMillan has 12 goals and four assists in nine games, while junior classmates Ellie Higgins and Morghan Weaver have scored 11 and nine goals, respectively. Higgins has a team-best 15 assists.
Senior center back Alex Brown has been a leader on the defensive end with injuries requiring different lineups around her, Teat said.
Greene County Tech is in the 5A field as the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East. The Lady Eagles play Hot Springs Lakeside today at 1 p.m.
Brookland (13-3-1) is the No. 2 seed from the 4A-North, giving the Lady Bearcats a first-round game against Dardanelle today at 1 p.m. at Pulaski Academy. Wynne, the No. 3 seed out of the 4A-North, plays Shiloh Christian at 5 p.m. at Pulaski Robinson.