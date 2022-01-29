Lady Hurricane claims 5A-East lead

JONESBORO — A dominant first half Friday night helped the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane finish the first half of 5A-East conference play with the league lead.
Jonesboro roared to a 22-point halftime lead over Marion in front of a packed house at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. The Lady Hurricane led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter before withstanding a Lady Patriot rally in the final period for a 54-47 victory.
With its fifth consecutive victory, Jonesboro (12-6, 6-1 conference) moved a game ahead of Marion (15-7, 5-2) and West Memphis at the midway point of a crowded league race.
"We played a tremendous first half. Our shots were falling, and we played some great defense," Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said. "Destiny Thomas was a monster inside defensively for us, which we hadn't seen that in a long time from her. I thought she did an amazing job just keeping everything out of the paint.
"Then we hit the second half and we kind of fell flat. I probably should have subbed way more than what I did. I think we probably ran out of gas toward the end, and we were just kind of holding on."
Ereauna Hardaway led the Lady Hurricane with 18 points. Thomas scored 13 points and Allannah Orsby hit three 3-pointers to add 11 points.
The Lady Hurricane came out firing, sinking four of its five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 19-5 lead. Hardaway scored seven points and Orsby drilled two 3s in the first quarter.
Jonesboro's onslaught continued in the second quarter. The Lady Hurricane scored the last seven points of the half, including Hardaway's basket in the final seconds to lead 34-12 at halftime.
While the Lady Hurricane scored almost at will in the first half, the Lady Patriots were unable to solve Jonesboro's zone defense.
"We feel like their inside presence, it's a lot stronger than maybe their perimeter presence," Christenberry said. "Not saying that they can't shoot ... they've got people who can hit, but they're so, so dangerous inside that we felt like packing it in was much more important than the perimeter shots. We just didn't move in the second half like we were in the first half."
Thomas' basket with 5:10 left in the third quarter gave Jonesboro its largest lead, 40-15. The lead was still 24 late in the period before Marion began to make a push, putting up five points before Thomas scored at the buzzer to give Jonesboro a 48-27 lead.
Daedrianna Cail scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter as Marion cut into the deficit. The Lady Patriots scored the game's final five points, including Mykayla Banks' 3 in the final minute that cut Jonesboro's lead to single digits for the first time since the first quarter.
Marion defeated Jonesboro 46-40 in December when the teams met at a tournament in Duncanville, Texas, but Orsby didn't play in that game and Christenberry said the Lady Hurricane didn't move as well defensively.
"The game in Texas was a December game for us and we weren't ourselves, and we didn't have Allannah," Christenberry said. "We were shorthanded, and our rotations were messed up."
Jonesboro is off Tuesday before starting the second half of conference play next Friday at Batesville.