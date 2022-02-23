Lady Hurricane clinches outright title, No. 1 seed

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Lady Hurricane locked in its place on the Class 5A state tournament bracket with a locked-in performance Tuesday night in its final home game.
Seniors Ereauna Hardaway and Destiny Thomas scored 21 and 14 points, respectively, as Jonesboro defeated Nettleton 59-28 to clinch an outright 5A-East conference championship and the league’s No. 1 seed in the state tournament.
The Lady Hurricane led 21-7 after the first quarter and 40-13 at halftime, easing coach Jodi Christenberry’s concerns from her team’s shoot-around earlier Tuesday.
“I was starting to get a little anxious and Destiny Thomas said, ‘Coach, we got this,’” Christenberry said. “Sometimes when a kid says that, you kind of wonder, and I still do when they say that, but when they come out and put on a show like that, how can you not trust them at this point?”
Jonesboro (18-6, 12-1 conference) was on its way to an 11th consecutive victory by the end of the first quarter.
Hardaway scored 10 points in the opening period, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer well beyond the arc, and Bramyia Johnson sank two 3s as the Lady Hurricane took a 14-point lead.
Hardaway scored nine more points in the second quarter to finish the half with 19, six more than the Lady Raiders (16-11, 5-8 conference) as a team.
“She makes my job really easy. You have a kid that you can put the basketball in her hands and say, ‘All right, things aren’t going well. Do something about it,’” Christenberry said. “I don’t have to call a play, I don’t have to call a thing. We just run our motion and she finds a way to get it done. She’s just a really, really special kid.”
Johnson added 13 points for the Lady Hurricane, which led 56-20 after the third quarter. Hardaway, Thomas and classmate T’Kera Anderson left the game to an ovation in the fourth quarter.
Defending state champion Jonesboro hasn’t lost since a 50-43 setback at Paragould on Jan. 11. The Lady Hurricane is ranked 10th overall and third in Class 5A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
“We aren’t going to be an undefeated team probably ever because November and December, we’re just trying to figure ourselves out. By the time we hit January, and usually late January into February, that’s when we start to really jell, to figure it out and to rise up,” Christenberry said. “That’s what this team has done. We get the rotations going, we get the people running in and out, we figure out what we need to do to the other team and we adjust.
“That’s what we have to do because I don’t feel like we’re great at any one thing, but we’re really good at a lot of different things.”
Senior guard Briley Pena scored 11 points to lead the Lady Raiders, who are scheduled to close the season this evening at Searcy. Jonesboro travels to Marion, which is battling for state tournament seeding, to end the regular season on Friday.
Jonesboro will open the state tournament Wednesday, March 2, in Sheridan against the fourth-place team from the 5A-South at 1 p.m. West Memphis, Marion and Paragould will also advance from the 5A-East.
Three of the four 5A-East qualifiers reached the semifinals last season, with Jonesboro defeating West Memphis in the championship game.
“The East is going to be tough again,” Christenberry said. “I wouldn’t be shocked to see something kind of like last year again.”