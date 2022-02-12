PARAGOULD — A 13-0 run that started late in the second quarter and continued into the third propelled Jonesboro to a 38-31 victory over Greene County Tech in 5A-East senior girls' basketball Friday night.

The Lady Hurricane scored the final three points of the second quarter and the first 10 of the third to take a 25-20 lead. Jonesboro led 28-23 at the end of the third quarter on the way to its eighth consecutive victory.

Ereauna Hardaway scored 13 points and Destiny Thomas added 10 for Jonesboro (15-6, 9-1 conference). The Lady Hurricane trailed 13-8 after the first quarter and 20-15 at halftime.

West Memphis 40, Nettleton 30

WEST MEMPHIS — Four players accounted for all of West Memphis' points Friday night as the Lady Devils defeated Nettleton 40-30 in 5A-East senior girls' basketball.

Aniya Price scored 13 points, Clemisha Prackett 12 and Tyra Taylor 10 for West Memphis, which improved to 7-2 in conference play. The Lady Devils led 11-8 after the first quarter, 18-14 at halftime and 29-18 after the third quarter.

D'maria Daniels and McKenzie Williams scored 10 points each for Nettleton (16-9, 4-6 conference).

Trumann 48, Brookland 45

BROOKLAND — Trumann outscored Brookland 15-6 in the fourth quarter Friday to rally for a 48-45 victory in 4A-3 senior girls' basketball.

Sonia Barnes scored seven points in the fourth quarter and Kaydence Jones added six in the final period for the Lady Wildcats (10-12, 8-6 conference). Jones led Trumann with 16 points, while Nygeria Jones added 15 and Barnes 10.

Kinsey Clark scored 14 points, Addy Vowell 12 and Stella Parker nine for Brookland (8-13, 5-9 conference). The Lady Bearcats led 14-11 after the first quarter, 29-22 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters.

Wynne 63, eStem 41

LITTLE ROCK — Wynne's winning ways continued in senior girls' basketball Friday as the Lady Yellowjackets routed 4A-5 conference foe eStem 63-41 for their 12th consecutive victory.

Zahryia Baker scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Wynne (19-5, 11-0 conference) kept its hold on first place in the 4A-5. Shay Lewis produced 19 points, five steals and four assists, while Derriona Spencer scored 12 points.

Wynne led 18-14 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime.

Rector 68, Bay 45

RECTOR — Rector earned its 20th victory of the season in senior girls' basketball Friday by defeating Bay 68-45.

The Lady Cougars (20-6, 12-2 conference) built a 13-2 lead in the first quarter. After leading 25-18 at halftime, Rector opened a 47-21 advantage in the third quarter.

Ellie Ford and Morgan Garner scored 14 points each to lead Rector. Carly Rodden added 11 points and Cierra Rients 10 in a balanced effort for the Lady Cougars.

Keyana Dodson scored 12 points and Vidalia McIntire added 11 for Bay.

Tuckerman 69, Bradford 27

BRADFORD — Tuckerman routed Bradford 69-27 Friday night in senior girls' basketball.

The Lady Bulldogs (21-11) led 24-8 after the first quarter, 49-14 at halftime and 60-22 after the third quarter. Shanley Williams and Ansley Dawson scored 15 points each for Tuckerman.