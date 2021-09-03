JONESBORO — Jonesboro kept its record perfect Thursday with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-11 sweep of Batesville in 5A-East volleyball.
Mollie McCoy finished with team highs of eight kills and six blocks for Jonesboro (5-0, 3-0 conference). Saraya Hewitt added six kills, three blocks and two aces for the Lady Hurricane.
Maddie Johnson added four kills and three blocks; Meadow Jones also had four kills; Peyton Church was 17-of-18 serving with two aces and 11 digs; Emmalee McLoy contributed 22 assists and seven digs; Ella Tagupa was 14-of-14 with eight digs, six assists and three blocks; Jayden Hughes was 14-of-14 with two aces and 15 digs; and Anna Parker recorded 14 digs.
Jonesboro (5-0) swept the JV match 25-18, 25-7.
Valley View 3, Wynne 0
WYNNE – Valley View earned its third 4A-Northeast volleyball victory of the week Thursday with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Wynne.
Natalie Supine finished with a team-high nine kills along with two blocks for the Lady Blazers (9-1, 5-0 conference). Micah McMillan added eight kills along with 14 assists, six digs and two service aces.
Hadden Lieblong recorded six kills, four blocks, 13 assists and two aces; Tolly Fagan finished with six kills and 21 digs; Molly Findley served two aces; Morghan Weaver chipped in with three blocks; Olivia Miles added 14 digs and four aces; and Alexandra Gibson had four kills.
Valley View also won the senior B game 25-15.
Valley View won the junior high match 25-11, 25-16 as Brennan Holland served six aces and added six assists. Hayden Gartman served three aces to go with three kills.
Bonnie Fagan, London Bean, Grantley Hughes and Annika Wilbanks had three kills each, with Hughes serving three aces and Bean adding two. Madilyn Kifer came up with eight digs; Riley Owens and Hayden Harmon added four assists each; and Camryn Cude served two aces.
Valley View won the seventh-grade match 25-5, 25-13.
Westside 3, Trumann 0TRUMANN — Abby Manley recorded 10 kills, eight aces, seven digs and three blocks Thursday to lead Westside to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of Trumann in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Laynee Montgomery added seven kills, 10 assists and six digs for the Lady Warriors (3-1, 3-1 conference). Baile Rogers served five aces to go with 15 digs; Georgia Spinks finished with eight assists; and Sydney Pickering recorded three aces and six digs.
Hoxie 3, Harding Academy 1HOXIE — Hoxie improved to 3-0 Thursday with a 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 victory over Harding Academy in high school volleyball.
Ellery Gillham was 19-of-19 serving with three aces, 10 kills and two blocks for Hoxie. Kailey Moody was 24-of-24 with six kills and 11 assists; Cara Forrester finished with seven kills, 11 assists and two blocks; and Bailey Prater was 18-of-18 with four kills and seven digs for the Lady Mustangs.
Hoxie won the junior high match 25-19, 25-22.
W. Memphis 3, Nettleton 0WEST MEMPHIS —West Memphis defeated Nettleton 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 Thursday in 5A-East volleyball.
Berkeley Landrum finished with six kills and two blocks for the Lady Raiders (2-3, 1-2 conference). Eden White and Acelen Hart added five kills each.
White also had 20 digs; Carmen McShan came up with 15 digs; Kendall Prater finished with 13 digs and eight assists; Keely Carter and Chloe Richardson finished with 11 digs each; Chloe Reed added nine assists and nine digs; and Ava Gatlin had four kills and two blocks for Nettleton.
Piggott 3, Manila 2MANILA — Piggott edged Manila 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 15-9 in high school volleyball Thursday.
Emma Claire Jackson finished with eight kills, eight aces, 10 digs and two blocks to lead Manila. Michelle Sandusky added seven kills, four aces, three blocks and 10 digs for the Lady Lions.
Also for Manila, Ryleigh Smith came up with 15 digs; Makayla Milligan chipped in with three aces, eight assists and seven digs; and Emily Pryor recorded seven assists for Manila.
Annie Camp 2, Batesville 1JONESBORO — Annie Camp rallied to defeat Batesville 20-25, 25-21, 17-15 in junior high volleyball Thursday.
Annie Camp also won the seventh-grade contest 20-25, 25-18, 15-12.