BATESVILLE — Manila built a 16-point halftime lead Monday night and went on to defeat Stuttgart 52-27 in the girls’ division of the Lyon College high school basketball tournament.

Madison Hitchcock scored 17 points to lead the Lady Lions (5-2). Jenna LaRose and Chloe Helms added eight points each for Manila, which will play Southside in the semifinals Friday at 6:40 p.m.