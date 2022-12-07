BATESVILLE — Manila built a 16-point halftime lead Monday night and went on to defeat Stuttgart 52-27 in the girls’ division of the Lyon College high school basketball tournament.
Madison Hitchcock scored 17 points to lead the Lady Lions (5-2). Jenna LaRose and Chloe Helms added eight points each for Manila, which will play Southside in the semifinals Friday at 6:40 p.m.
Kinley Shelton scored six of her seven points in the first quarter to help Manila take a 16-6 lead. Hitchcock scored six points in the second quarter as the Lady Lions built a 27-12 halftime lead. Manila led 33-18 after the third quarter.
In other games Monday, Southside defeated Gosnell 64-17 and Searcy defeated Wynne 50-44. Nettleton will play Searcy in Friday’s 4 o’clock semifinal.
Corning 56, Harrisburg 40
HARRISBURG – Whitley Bolen scored 29 points Monday night as Corning opened 3A-3 conference play with a 56-40 victory over Harrisburg in senior girls’ basketball.
Kenlie Watson added 12 points for the Lady Bobcats (9-1, 1-0 conference). Corning led 16-6 after the first quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 42-30 after the third quarter.
Elizabeth Green scored 13 points for Harrisburg.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 38-29.
Marmaduke 56, BIC 43
MARMADUKE – Makenzie Hampton scored 21 points Monday night to lead Marmaduke to a 56-43 victory over Buffalo Island Central in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Baylie Joiner added 13 points for the Lady Greyhounds (9-4, 1-1 conference). Hallee Wells scored 18 points and Hadlie Goodson added 14 for BIC (4-7, 1-1 conference).
BIC won the junior girls’ game 48-19, led by Josephine Hanneken with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylyn Cagle and Chandler Gathright added 12 points each for BIC.
Riverside 67, Bay 38
LAKE CITY – Lexi Moyer scored 15 points on five 3-pointers during Monday’s game as Riverside defeated Bay 67-38 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Amber Courtney also scored 15 points for the Lady Rebels (11-4, 2-0 conference). Riverside led 40-17 at halftime.
Faith Muntz scored 16 points for Bay.
Riverside (13-1, 2-0) won the junior girls’ game 34-29 as Ryley Eakins scored 11 points. Riverside also won the seventh-grade game 29-22.