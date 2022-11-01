HOT SPRINGS — Benton ended Valley View’s bid for an eighth consecutive state volleyball championship with a hard-fought victory in Saturday’s Class 5A state final at Bank OZK Arena.
Each set was tied with the score in the 20s before the Lady Panthers nudged in front to win all three. Benton prevailed 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 to earn its first state volleyball championship since 2009.
Valley View set a state record with seven consecutive state championships from 2015-21, the first three in Class 5A and the last four in Class 4A. The Lady Blazers, who have played in a state championship match for 20 consecutive seasons, own the most state championships in Arkansas high school volleyball history with 16.
Senior standouts Morghan Weaver and Micah McMillan combined for 23 of Valley View’s 40 kills. Weaver led the 5A-East champion Lady Blazers (28-5-1) with 13 kills on a .321 hitting percentage, while McMillan added 10 kills.
McMillan also had 14 assists, eight digs and one of Valley View’s two service aces, while Weaver added eight digs and the Lady Blazers’ lone block.
Kaysen Lomax contributed six kills and two digs for Valley View. Jillian Frye recorded four kills and three digs; Riley Owens chipped in with three kills, 16 assists and eight digs; Bonnie Fagan had three kills; Ava Routledge passed for three assists and came up with six digs; Hayden Gartman had nine digs and two assists; and Lylleigh Haddock contributed a team-high 11 digs.
Abigail Lagemann powered Benton (29-1) with 17 kills and 16 digs. Khenedi Guest added nine kills, Isabella Lagemann finished with eight and Henley Hooks contributed seven for the Lady Panthers.
The first set was tied nine times. Benton used a 5-1 run to take a 12-8 lead and the Lady Panthers still led by three, 19-16, before Valley View went on a 4-1 run to tie the set at 20. Weaver had two kills in the surge and the Lady Blazers caught up at 20 on a Benton attack error.
After Valley View tied the set for the final time at 21, Benton rattled off the last four points to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Benton jumped ahead 9-3 in the second set before Valley View began to rally. The Lady Blazers scored the next five points and finally caught up at 16 by scoring back-to-back points on a McMillan kill and a Routledge service ace.
The teams traded points until Benton took a 22-20 lead. Down 23-21, the Lady Blazers scored the next three points to reach set point.
Valley View scored off a Benton service error before consecutive kills by Weaver and Frye gave the Lady Blazers a 24-23 lead. Abigail Lagemann kept the Lady Panthers in the set with a kill to tie it at 24, the sixth tie of the set.
Benton moved in front on a Valley View attack error and won 26-24 on Hooks’ kill, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Valley View held the lead for most of the third set. The Lady Blazers took a 7-4 lead on a 4-1 run, the last two points coming on kills by McMillan and Weaver.
A kill from Fagan gave Valley View a 13-9 lead. Benton slowly made its way back, finally tying the set again at 20 on a Lady Blazer attack error.
Kills by Frye and Weaver gave Valley View the lead at 21-20 and 22-21, but the Lady Panthers scored the next three points to move to the verge of victory. Hooks served an ace to give Benton a 24-22 lead.
Weaver staved off one match point with a kill, but Benton’s Pressley Pallette tipped the ball just over Valley View’s block for a kill that ended the match.