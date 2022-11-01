HOT SPRINGS — Benton ended Valley View’s bid for an eighth consecutive state volleyball championship with a hard-fought victory in Saturday’s Class 5A state final at Bank OZK Arena.

Each set was tied with the score in the 20s before the Lady Panthers nudged in front to win all three. Benton prevailed 25-21, 26-24, 25-23 to earn its first state volleyball championship since 2009.