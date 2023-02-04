Lady Raiders capitalize on fast start

Nettleton's Kyla Williams (23) drives into the lane to shoot during the first half of Friday's senior girls' game at Raider Gym.

JONESBORO — A quick start gave Nettleton an advantage it never relinquished Friday night at Raider Gym.

The Lady Raiders scored the first seven points and held an 11-point lead over Greene County Tech after the first quarter. Their lead never dipped below five points over the final three quarters of a 46-36 victory in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.

