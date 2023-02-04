Lady Raiders capitalize on fast start

JONESBORO — A quick start gave Nettleton an advantage it never relinquished Friday night at Raider Gym.
The Lady Raiders scored the first seven points and held an 11-point lead over Greene County Tech after the first quarter. Their lead never dipped below five points over the final three quarters of a 46-36 victory in 5A-East conference senior girls' basketball.
"It's good to play from ahead," Lady Raider coach Tim Hawkins said, "and it's good to get one not going all the way down to the wire."
Balanced scoring helped the Lady Raiders (18-3, 6-2 conference) avoid late-game drama in former Nettleton coach Jason Smith's return to Raider Gym with GCT (17-8, 3-5).
Four Lady Raiders scored eight or more points. Kyla Williams scored a game-high 11 points to lead Nettleton, including five in the first quarter as the Lady Raiders took a 16-5 lead.
Akyria James and Donna Douglas added nine points each for the Lady Raiders, followed by McKenzie Williams with eight. Nettleton completed a sweep of GCT while improving to 13-0 this season in games where its opponent failed to score 40 points.
"I thought we played a good ballgame. We guarded well again tonight," Hawkins said. "We finally got over the 40 hump as far as scoring points and we got to the free throw line. We hadn't been getting to the free throw line that much and we did tonight, more than usual."
Nettleton was 17-of-21 at the free throw line, with Douglas finishing 7-of-11 and McKenzie Williams 6-of-6. Douglas and Williams combined to make all nine foul shots they attempted in the fourth quarter as the Lady Raiders worked the ball inside to their two forwards.
Acey Fahr scored 10 points and Jacey Edrington eight to lead GCT, which dropped its fourth consecutive conference game.
"Any time that we got within a possession or two or felt like we had some momentum, we didn't get a stop when we needed to. That's just where we're at," said Smith, who is in his first season at GCT after spending the previous 16 at Nettleton. "At some point we have to decide if we're going to take that next step and be a tougher team and when it's time to make a play, make a stand. I felt like we worked hard enough to get to that point, but then we didn't capitalize."
Fahr helped get GCT's offense going with two 3-pointers in the second quarter. A basket in the half's closing seconds brought the Lady Eagles within 20-14 at halftime.
GCT pulled within five points and Nettleton led by as many as 12 in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles scored the final five points of the period, getting two free throws from Weslyn Burnside and a 3 from Edrington to cut Nettleton's lead to 33-26 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Raiders never allowed the Lady Eagles any closer than seven points in the fourth quarter. Douglas pushed Nettleton's lead into double digits for good, 42-31, when she converted a three-point play at the 3:17 mark.
Nettleton led by as many as 13 points in the closing minutes of a victory that kept the Lady Raiders in a second-place tie with Paragould. GCT is in fifth place.
"That was a game I know Tech felt like they had to have, and we felt the same way on our end," Hawkins said. "We're happy to get another win against Tech. They played hard, they hit more shots than they did at Tech against us, perimeter shots. I think that kept them in the game. I thought we had a hand in their face on some of them, but they're a good ballclub."
Smith earned his 500th career coaching victory last season in what became his final home game with the Lady Raiders. Friday night, he was on the visiting team's bench at Raider Gym.
"To be honest, it was just weird sitting on the opposite bench. Basketball is basketball and I have a ton of fond memories, obviously, of this place, but I've got 18 girls (in the locker room) that I love like my own kid and that's who I'm focused on right now," Smith said. "It was weird sitting on the other bench, but other than that, I've just got to worry about my team."