Lady Raiders cruise past Lake Hamilton

JONESBORO — Points can be hard to find against the Nettleton Lady Raiders.
Lake Hamilton, last season's 5A-South conference champion, became the seventh team this season to fall short of 40 points against Nettleton. A fast start put the Lady Raiders in control Friday night, and they used another run in the second half to seal a 53-36 rout of the Lady Wolves.
Nettleton (10-2) earned its sixth consecutive victory while snapping a six-game winning streak for Lake Hamilton (8-2). The Lady Raiders lowered their defensive average to 38 points per game.
"We're hanging our hat on that this year and the kids have bought in," Nettleton coach Jason Smith said. "That's a really dangerous team with three college basketball players and for us to guard them the way we guarded them, I'm really tickled with the effort."
Nettleton's college-bound star, Murray State signee Briley Pena, had another big night to lead the Lady Raiders offensively.
Pena hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points. She scored seven points in the first quarter along with Diamond Kimble as Nettleton took a 16-5 lead.
Smith said a good start was essential against Lake Hamilton.
"That's very much like the Ozark, Missouri, game last week where against a super-talented team, it would have been really tough for us to come back and play from behind, so fast starts were crucial," Smith said. "At halftime we talked about the third quarter and sure enough, it was reality. They came out and made their adjustments, and it took us a little while. We got loose and hit a couple of big shots at the end of the third and then early in the fourth."
Pena hit a couple of 3s late in the second quarter, including one with three seconds to play as Nettleton took a 30-16 halftime lead. She drilled another 3 late in the third quarter after the Lady Wolves had rallied within eight points.
A 10-0 Nettleton run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth didn't include any points from Pena, however.
Carmen McShan hit two free throws with 56.9 seconds left in the third quarter and Akyria James made a 3 from the corner with one second remaining to give the Lady Raiders a 40-27 lead going to the fourth quarter.
James sank another 3 from nearly the same spot in the corner to start the fourth and Kimble hit a layup as Nettleton took a 45-27 lead with 6:57 remaining.
"Akyria, she hits that shot all the time in practice, in drill after drill after drill. To see her knock them down back-to-back, that makes us more dangerous, and it gives her a lot more confidence moving forward," Smith said. "D'maria Daniels found kids all night long and it won't show up in the stat book, but just her leadership and putting people in the right spots to make plays, that was a key for us."
McKenzie Williams joined Pena in double figures with 13 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Kimble just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Daniels and James had five and four assists, respectively.
Guard Hayleigh Wyrick scored 14 points and forward Audri Winfrey added 11 for Lake Hamilton, which had previously lost only to Greenwood.
Nettleton visits Jacksonville on Monday. Seeded second in Division II, the Lady Raiders will play their first game in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational on Dec. 27 against Wednesday's Searcy-Hoxie winner.