SEARCY — Berkeley Landrum hammered out 14 kills Thursday to lead Nettleton to a 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-10 victory over Searcy in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Eden White added 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces for the Lady Raiders (2-0, 1-0 conference). Chloe Reed finished with seven kills, 23 assists and two aces.
Also for Nettleton, Ava Gatlin finished with four kills and three aces; Carmen McShan chipped in with 15 digs and two aces; Kendall Prater came up with eight digs; and Acelen Hart added seven digs.
Jonesboro 3, W. Memphis 0
JONESBORO — Jonesboro opened 5A-East conference play Thursday with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of West Memphis in high school volleyball.
Saraya Hewitt led the Lady Hurricane (3-0, 1-0 conference) with 11 kills. Mollie McCoy added 10 kills and three blocks, while Maddie Johnson had nine kills to go with three blocks.
Jonesboro’s Emmalee McLoy served five aces on 13-of-14 accuracy, also adding 17 assists and six digs. Ella Tagupa was 15-of-15 with two aces, 21 assists and six digs.
Also for the Lady Hurricane, Jayden Hughes finished with seven kills, three aces and 11 digs; Anna Parker came up with eight digs; and Meadow Jones contributed two blocks.
Jonesboro (3-0) won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-11.
West Memphis defeated Annie Camp 25-24, 25-19 in the junior high match. Annie Camp won the seventh-grade match 25-8, 25-22.
Valley View 3, Trumann 0
JONESBORO — Natalie Supine finished with seven kills on a .636 hitting percentage to lead Valley View to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of Trumann in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Supine also had three blocks for the Lady Blazers (2-0, 2-0 conference). Hadden Lieblong added five kills along with 10 assists, while Molly Findley served six aces.
Also for Valley View, Tolly Fagan contributed four kills, 12 digs and two aces; Alex Brown had nine digs and four assists; Morghan Weaver and Alexandra Gibson finished with four kills and two blocks each; Ella Marshall also had four kills; Olivia Miles chipped in with 14 digs and two aces; and Micah McMillan passed for seven assists.
Valley View won the senior JV game 25-12.
Valley View cruised to a 25-1, 25-8 victory in the junior high match, led by Hayden Gartman, Annika Wilbanks and Bonnie Fagan with four kills each. Hayden Harmon served five aces, while Riley Owens and Camryn Cude served four each. Owens also added seven assists.
Madilyn Kifer came up with 10 digs; Brennan Holland had four assists; and London Bean served three aces for Valley View.
Valley View won the junior B game 25-8 and the seventh-grade contest 25-20, 25-10.
Westside 3, Blytheville 0
BLYTHEVILLE — Westside rolled past Blytheville 25-5, 25-5, 25-15 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Abby Manley finished with six kills and five aces in a balanced effort for the Lady Warriors (1-1, 1-1 conference). Ashley Kercheval, Laynee Montgomery, Lanie Welch and Sloane Welch contributed five kills each, with Montgomery also adding three aces and 15 assists.
Baile Rogers and Sydney Pickering served five aces each. Georgia Spinks added four aces and also finished with 11 assists.
Brookland 3, Highland 0
BROOKLAND — Brookland cruised past Highland 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 Thursday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Charlie Stallings finished with seven kills to lead the Lady Bearcats (2-1, 2-0 conference), while Addy Vowell and Destiny Calderon finished with six each. Lyndsey McCall served three aces to go with 11 assists and five digs.
Brookland (2-0) won the junior high match 25-9, 25-15. Macie Murray was 11-of-11 with six aces; Evan Polsgrove added five kills and two aces; and Emery Booker finished with four kills and three aces.
Brookland also won the junior B and seventh-grade games.