JONESBORO — Nettleton beat Searcy 25-16, 25-14, 15-25, 25-14 Thursday in 5A-East conference volleyball.
Keely Carter led the Lady Raiders (1-3, 1-2 conference) with a double-double of 10 kills and 14 digs. Eden White added nine kills along with 12 digs.
McKenzie Williams finished with six kills; Carmen McShan came up with 12 digs; and Olivia McClain contributed 26 assists for Nettleton.
Valley View 3, Paragould 0
PARAGOULD – Valley View kept its 5A-East conference record perfect Thursday night with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 sweep of Paragould.
Valley View's Micah McMillan was perfect on seven serves while producing a triple-double of 10 kills, 11 assists and 12 digs, plus two aces. Riley Owens was 11-of-12 serving with two aces, plus eight kills, 11 digs, 11 assists and two blocks for the Lady Blazers (6-2-1, 3-0 conference).
Kaysen Lomax and Morghan Weaver added seven kills each, with Weaver also contributing nine digs, four assists and three blocks. Hayden Gartman was 12-of-15 serving with three aces and eight digs; Jillian Frye finished with four kills and two blocks; Lylleigh Haddock was 12-of-12 serving with seven digs; and Ava Routledge came up with eight digs.
Brookland 3, Trumann 0
TRUMANN – Maddie Smith produced 14 kills Thursday as Brookland swept Trumann 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball.
Lyndsey McCall was 23-of-23 serving with eight aces and six assists for the Lady Bearcats (6-3, 3-0 conference). Evan Polsgrove added five kills and two aces; Destiny Calderon finished with four kills and two blocks; andCameron Baugh contributed four kills.
Also for Brookland, Chloe Rodriguez came up with 14 assists and five digs, while Rylee Walker compiled nine digs.
Sonia Barnes led Trumann with nine kills. Jaelyn Craig had 11 assists for the Lady Wildcats.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-9, 25-10. Emery Booker had seven kills and three aces for Brookland; MacKenzie Watlington served eight aces to go with five kills; Lexie Schuermann chipped in with six aces and five digs; and Macie Murray passed for 13 assists.
Westside 3, Forrest City 0
JONESBORO – Ashley Kercheval was 23-of-24 serving with 11 aces and five kills during Westside’s 25-4, 25-6, 25-4 victory over Forrest City in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Georgia Spinks was 11-of-11 with six aces and 15 assists for the Lady Warriors (3-1, 2-1 conference). Liz Hufstedler served six aces in seven attempts; Daisy Jackson had a team-high eight kills; and Laney Welch added six kills.
Westside also won the senior B game.
Mattyx Cureton was 15-of-15 serving with 12 aces and nine assists as Westside (4-1, 3-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-7, 25-6. Harlee Baker was 11-of-11 serving with seven aces, while Shealie Guthrie finished with five kills.
Westside also won the junior B game and swept the seventh-grade games.
Wynne 3, Southside 1
WYNNE – Wynne took the last two sets to defeat Southside 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Bree Pardy led Wynne (7-2-2, 3-0 conference) with 11 kills, also adding five digs and four aces. Cassidi Campbell chipped in with nine kills and seven solo blocks.
Also for Wynne, Maggie Winders had 28 assists, eight digs, five kills and two blocks; Reece Roberts compiled six kills, seven digs, two aces and two block assists; Abby Scarbrough contributed five kills and three digs; Ally Glover chipped in with five kills and 10 digs; and Kaleigh Taylor had six digs.
Wynne won the junior high match 25-18, 25-22.
Harrisburg 3, Walnut Ridge 1
HARRISBURG – Macey Briley finished with a triple-double Thursday to lead Harrisburg to a 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Briley was 27-of-27 serving with 14 aces, 14 kills and 15 digs for the Lady Hornets (1-4, 1-3 conference). Lilly Betts added eight kills along with 11 digs and two blocks for Harrisburg.
Emerson Kerby had 14 assists along with four kills and seven digs; Hannah Mross contributed nine assists, three kills and two blocks; and Tessa Carter was 16-of-17 serving with two aces and 10 digs.
Harrisburg (5-0, 4-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-13, 25-17. Brae Faulkner was 18-of-18 serving with six aces; Zoey Armstrong was 10-of-11 with five aces; Cassie Carlson had 10 digs with five kills; and Addi Biggs added three kills for Harrisburg.
Hoxie 3, Newport 0
HOXIE – Hoxie swept Newport 25-13, 25-19, 25-15 in 3A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Ellery Gillham and Bailey Prater led the Lady Mustangs with 10 and eight kills, respectively. Cara Forrester added six kills and 17 assists.
Newport won the junior high match 25-17, 23-25, 15-13.