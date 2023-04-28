JONESBORO — Akyria James’ dream of playing college basketball is becoming reality.
James, Nettleton’s senior point guard, signed Wednesday with Cottey College. She will join the Comets after a banner season in which she helped lead the Lady Raiders to a 21-7 record and the Class 5A state tournament.
“It’s all I ever dreamed of,” James said after her ceremony. “I’ve wanted to play basketball my whole life and it’s finally coming true, and I get to go to the next level and do it.”
Nettleton celebrated two signings as part of Wednesday’s ceremony at Raider Gym. Senior Gracie Hopkins is joining the cheerleading squad at Arkansas State.
James earned all-state, all-conference and all-NEA Tournament honors as a senior. She averaged nine points. 4.5 assists, two rebounds and two steals per game for the Lady Raiders, who posted a 21-7 overall record and tied for second in the 5A-East conference at 9-5 in the league under new coach Tim Hawkins.
Nettleton won its division of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. The Lady Raiders lost 57-49 to eventual state champion Greenwood in the first round of the state tournament, with James posting a game-high five assists along with five rebounds.
“I’m happy with this season. It’s the best season, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” James said. “If we had it to do over, I would want to do it again and again and again.”
Hawkins said James was easy to coach.
“I came in and she was super ready to learn what I installed. What stood out with her as soon as we got going was her defense. If she wasn’t having a great shooting night, it didn’t affect her defense,” Hawkins said. “She’d give the opposition a lot of problems with her on-ball defense, especially if we put her on the point guard, which most nights we did put her on their one guard.”
Located in Nevada, Mo., Cottey is an independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women, according to its website. The Comets compete in the NAIA’s American Midwest Conference along with Williams Baptist and Lyon, among others. James said the school felt like home the first time she visited the campus.
Hawkins said James drew NCAA Division II and other NAIA interest before signing with Cottey.
“They’re getting a really good kid. She’s a National Honor Society student, a 4.0 GPA, and smart as a whip on the floor. She has a lot of instincts and of course has played a lot of basketball since she’s been playing AAU ball since the fourth grade,” Hawkins said. “I don’t think she’ll be a surprise to Cottey since they recruited her, but I think she’ll make a difference right off the bat at that level.”