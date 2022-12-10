BATESVILLE — Nettleton routed Southside 48-24 Saturday night in the girls' championship game of the Lyon College high school basketball tournament.
Kyla Williams scored 13 points and Carmen McShan added seven for the Lady Raiders (8-0). Nettleton led 11-5 after the first quarter, 21-11 at halftime and 33-16 after the third quarter.
Nettleton's Mckenzie Williams was named tournament MVP and Kyla Williams also made the all-tournament team.
Searcy prevented a Nettleton sweep by winning the boys' championship game 54-47 Saturday night. The Lions led 28-24 at halftime and 39-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Searcy defeated Manila 54-35 in the girls' third-place game. Madison Hitchcock led Manila with 14 points.
GCT 47, Mena 19
ALMA — Greene County Tech completed a 3-0 run through the Charles B. Dyer Classic with Saturday's 47-19 rout of Mena in senior girls' basketball.
Ava Carter led the Lady Eagles (10-2) with eight points, six rebounds and five assists. Brooklyn Bowdler also scored eight points for GCT, which led 8-4 after the first quarter, 18-8 at halftime and 29-12 after the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles will host Greenbrier on Tuesday.
Paragould 75, Lamar 48
VILONIA — Paragould erupted for 31 points in the second quarter Saturday and went on to defeat Lamar 75-48 in senior boys' basketball at the V-Town Showdown.
The Rams led 39-28 at halftime after outscoring the Warriors 31-12 in the second quarter. Paragould continued to expand its lead in the third quarter, ending the period with a 59-40 advantage.
Gavin Hall scored 21 points to lead Paragould, followed by Caleb Jiles with 18 and Jesse Beliew with 14. Hall scored 10 points in the second quarter, while Jiles had nine and Beliew seven.