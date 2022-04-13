Lady Raiders sweep Lady Hurricane in 5A-East twinbill

JONESBORO — Nettleton swept Jonesboro in 5A-East conference softball Tuesday, winning the first game 8-5 and the second 7-3.
Hannah Marsico’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning helped the Lady Raiders weather a Lady Hurricane rally in the bottom of the inning. Maya Cody belted a two-run home run to help fuel Jonesboro’s three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Kate Golden was 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored for Nettleton in the first game. Eden White was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run for the Lady Raiders. Marsico had a hit and two RBIs, while Acelen Hart doubled and also drove in a run.
Cody was 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Lady Hurricane in the first game. Peyton Church was 3-for-3 with two doubles; Tessa Wilson was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Rhea Bewley was 2-for-4 with a double; and Meadow Jones was also 2-for-4.
Golden was 2-for-4 with a three-run home run for Nettleton (10-7, 4-4 conference) in the second game. The Lady Raiders scored four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to take a 7-2 lead.
Nettleton’s Gracelyn Pagan was 3-for-4 and scored two runs; Sydney Huntsman was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Ramsey Crum had three hits; and White and Becca Tibbs hit a double apiece while recording two hits each.
Jonesboro’s Serenity Jefferson was 4-for-4 with a double, while Cody was 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game. Wilson was 2-for-3 with a double; Jones and Caroline Hughes drove in one run each; and Hannah Henson belted a double for Jonesboro.
Hart worked around 11 Jonesboro hits in the second game while holding the Lady Hurricane to three runs. She struck out four batters.
Valley View 14-13, Trumann 1-1
TRUMANN – Mackenzie Whitlock drove in five runs in the first game and Isabel Riba produced six RBIs in the second as Valley View swept Trumann in a 4A-3 conference softball doubleheader Tuesday.
Whitlock was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored as the Lady Blazers took the first game 14-1. Anna Winkfield also had a big game, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Lexi Davis, Caroline Prestidge, Sophie Newberry and Grace Butler had a hit and an RBI each, with Butler scoring twice. Riba scored three runs.
Kaydence Jones had a hit and an RBI for Trumann.
Whitlock and Riley Smith shared pitching duties for Valley View, with Whitlock pitching three innings for the victory.
Riba was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and six RBIs as Valley View (16-3, 9-1 conference) won the nightcap 13-1. Lexi Davis was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs for the Lady Blazers.
Whitlock was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored; Racey Talley doubled, drove in a run and scored twice; Newberry had a hit and scored twice; and Amera Wright scored twice.
Smith and Whitlock combined to hold Trumann to one hit, a single by Karsen Overshine.
Brookland 7-6, Pocahontas 5-4
POCAHONTAS – Brookland edged Pocahontas twice in 4A-3 conference softball Tuesday, winning the first game 6-4 before taking the second 7-5.
Jazlyn Baker was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Bearcats in the first game. Madison Wooldridge was also 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Brookland’s Taylor Reed doubled and drove in two runs, while Bella Byerly also doubled and drove in one run. Briah Hamlett also drove in a run, while Brianna Patterson hit a triple.
Reed pitched all seven innings, striking out 14 and walking nine. She gave up eight hits.
Brookland (5-9, 5-5 conference) pounded out 10 hits to take the second game. Byerly was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Wooldridge was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and scored twice; Nicole Flowers was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice; McNeese was 2-for-3 with a double; Patterson hit a triple; Baker drove in two runs; and Emily Willett also added an RBI.
EPC 8, Riverside 0
LAKE CITY – Keegan McCorkle pitched a two-hit shutout and also hit a home run Tuesday to lead East Poinsett County to an 8-0 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 softball.
McCorkle struck out seven batters.
EPC (18-1, 7-0 conference) scored three runs in the seventh inning to build on a 6-0 lead. Natalie Dunman hit and RBI single in the seventh to finish the game 2-for-4.
Katie Ridge belted a double for Riverside.
Tuckerman 21, WCC 0
JUDSONIA – Tuckerman routed White County Central 21-0 in 2A-2 conference softball Tuesday.
Gracie Smith was 3-for-4 with six RBIs to lead the Lady Bulldogs (11-5, 7-0 conference). Julie Glasgow, Reagan Washam and Audrey Altom all finished 2-for-2 at the plate, while Lizzy Walker was 2-for-3.