Lady Ralders win defensive battle

JONESBORO — Perimeter shooting gave Nettleton an edge Tuesday in a defensive battle with Valley View.
The Lady Raiders sank five 3-pointers, four more than the host Lady Blazers, to prevail 38-27 in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball at Blazer Gym.
Nettleton (16-3, 4-2 conference) scored the last seven points of the first half to lead 18-15 at intermission. The Lady Raiders sank three 3s in the third quarter, pushing their lead to 28-21, and never led by less than four points in the fourth.
“We got hurt on the boards in the first and the third quarter a little bit, but they scored 16 points after the first quarter, so I’m not going to complain about our defense,” Nettleton coach Tim Hawkins said. “I wish we would finish every possession with a defensive rebound so they wouldn’t have a shot at anything, but we hit a couple of shots.”
Nettleton’s lead was 18-17 in the third quarter before Kyla Williams sank a 3. Akyria James made a 3 and Williams added another 3 to offset baskets by Valley View’s Morghan Weaver and Annika Wilbanks. Keiarra Brown made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left in the quarter, giving the Lady Raiders a 28-21 advantage.
With Nettleton up seven to start the fourth quarter, Valley View had to extend its defense and McKenzie Williams scored twice inside for the Lady Raiders. James scored at the three-minute mark, giving Nettleton a 34-25 lead, and the Lady Raiders closed their scoring with four free throws.
“We know for us to win, we have to really depend on our defense,” Valley View coach Angie Ellis said. “I thought defensively we held them to our goals, but on the flip side of that, you have to score more points than your opponent. We’re still trying to kind of find our way offensively.”
James led the Lady Raiders with seven points. Kyla Williams, McKenzie Williams and Donna Douglas, who battled foul trouble, added six points each for Nettleton.
Weaver and Wilbanks scored eight points each for Valley View (7-10, 2-4 conference).
“They were doing a good job of trying to give Morghan the basketball down in there. I thought we did a good job of battling (in the post) and she missed a few in there that she would normally hit,” Hawkins said. “Overall, we’re 4-2 (in the conference) and ready to go to Searcy on Friday. If we could go 5-2 in this first half of conference play, I’d be tickled to death.”