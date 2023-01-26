Lady Ralders win defensive battle

Nettleton’s McKenzie Williams eyes the basket as Valley View’s Annika Wilbanks (left) defends during Tuesday’s senior girls’ game at Valley View.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Perimeter shooting gave Nettleton an edge Tuesday in a defensive battle with Valley View.

The Lady Raiders sank five 3-pointers, four more than the host Lady Blazers, to prevail 38-27 in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball at Blazer Gym.

