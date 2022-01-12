PARAGOULD — Carson DeFries scored 21 points on seven 3-point baskets Tuesday to lead Paragould to a 50-43 victory over Jonesboro in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball.
DeFries sank five 3s in the first half to help the Lady Rams (10-3, 2-0 conference) take a 27-15 halftime lead. Paragould led 36-25 after the third quarter and withstood a rally by Jonesboro (7-6, 1-1 conference) in the fourth.
Keimauri Brown scored twice in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points for Paragould. Hadlee DeFries added nine points while Shakira Brown was 5-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to finish with seven points.
Ereauna Hardaway scored 12 points to lead Jonesboro, followed by Bramyia Johnson with nine and Alannah Orsby with eight.
Marion 47, Nettleton 45
MARION – Jessica Robins hit a running jumper with less than a second remaining in Tuesday’s game to lift Marion to a 47-45 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball.
Robins finished with 22 points to lead the Lady Patriots (12-5, 2-0 conference). Daedrianna Cail added 13 points for Marion.
Briley Pena scored 23 points to lead Nettleton (13-5, 1-1 conference) and McKenzie Williams finished with eight, all in the fourth quarter.
Nettleton took a 13-5 lead in the first quarter and still held a 22-15 advantage at halftime.
Marion cut the Lady Raiders’ lead to 32-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Brookland 51, Blytheville 27
BROOKLAND – Stella Parker scored 13 points Tuesday to lead Brookland to a 51-27 victory over Blytheville in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Addy Vowell and Sam Simpkins added eight points each for the Lady Bearcats (5-8, 2-4 conference). Brookland led 24-13 at halftime.
Wynne 62, Pulaski Academy 60
WYNNE – Wynne rallied in the second half Tuesday to keep its 4A-5 conference record perfect with a 62-60 overtime victory over Pulaski Academy in senior girls’ basketball.
Pulaski Academy led 31-24 at halftime and 41-37 at the end of the third quarter. Wynne (10-5, 3-0 conference) came back to tie the game at 55 to end regulation.
Derriona Spencer led Wynne with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Zahryia Baker added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Shay Lewis added 11 points and four steals for the Lady Yellowjackets.
GCT 62, Batesville 45
PARAGOULD – Sierrah Floyd scored 18 points Tuesday as Greene County Tech defeated Batesville 62-45 in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kylie Stokes added 15 points for the Lady Eagles (10-4, 1-1 conference). GCT led 14-9 after the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 40-31 after the third quarter.
Marmaduke 73, ICC 20
MARMADUKE – Marmaduke breezed past Izard County 73-20 Tuesday night in senior girls’ basketball.
Makenzie Hampton scored 25 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds (24-2). Maranda Bear added 10 points; Chancey Henry, Justis Joiner and Bean Hoffman scored nine points each, with Henry and Joiner both grabbing double-digit rebounds; and Heidi Robinson finished with eight points.
Mammoth Spring 77, Maynard 34
MAMMOTH SPRING – Megyn Upton and Brynn Washam combined for 43 points Tuesday to lead Mammoth Spring to a 77-34 victory over Maynard in 1A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Upton scored 23 points and Washam added 20 for the Lady Bears (18-6, 5-0 conference).
Riverside 38, Earle 27
EARLE – Riverside defeated Earle 38-27 in 2A-3 conference junior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Klaire Womack scored 10 points to lead Riverside (18-1, 7-0 conference).
Riverside (11-10, 4-3 conference) won the senior girls’ game by forfeit.
