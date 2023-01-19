Lady Rams win with fourth-quarter rally

JONESBORO — A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter lifted Paragould to a 53-46 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Nettleton led 40-33 after Akyria James and Ally Lenderman hit 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Paragould scored the next 15 points, a run fueled by two 3s from Dixie Williams and one each from Keimauri Brown and Shakira Brown.
Keimauri Brown’s 3 started Paragould’s rally. The Lady Rams (14-4, 4-0 conference) tied the game at 40 on Shakira Brown’s 3 with 4:51 left.
Williams sank 3s for Paragould’s next six points and Mikayla Lambert capped the run when she scored with 2:32 remaining, giving the Lady Rams a 48-40 lead. Paragould led by at least five points the rest of the game.
Lambert led Paragould with 15 points, followed by Keimauri Brown with 13 and Williams with 12. James paced Nettleton (14-3, 2-2 conference) with 17 points and four assists, while Lenderman added 11 points and six rebounds.
Paragould led 16-10 after the first quarter. Nettleton came back to lead 24-23 at halftime.
GCT 39, Searcy 34
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech shrugged off a slow start Tuesday night to defeat Searcy 39-34 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Eagles (17-4, 3-1 conference) trailed 8-2 after the first quarter and 17-11 at halftime. GCT outscored Searcy 14-7 in the third quarter, taking a 25-24 lead.
Ava Carter scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for GCT. Jacey Edrington added nine points and five assists. Sara McCain led Searcy (10-8, 1-3 conference) with 11 points.
West Memphis 55, Valley View 39
JONESBORO – West Memphis built a 15-point lead in the first quarter Tuesday and went on to defeat Valley View 55-39 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
Aniya Price hit three of her five 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Lady Devils (15-3, 4-0 conference) take a 19-4 lead. West Memphis led 35-18 at halftime and 47-29 after the third quarter.
Price led West Memphis with 21 points. Clemisha Prackett added 11 points.
Anna Winkfield scored 14 points and Morghan Weaver added 12 for Valley View (7-8, 1-3 conference).
Westside 50, Wynne 38
JONESBORO – Westside pulled away from a halftime tie Tuesday night to defeat Wynne 50-38 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Warriors (10-7, 6-4 conference) and Lady Yellowjackets were tied at 22 at halftime. Westside led 37-31 after the third quarter.
Lanie Welch scored 23 points and Megan Hedger finished with 12 for Westside. Kylie Cody scored 20 points for Wynne.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 36-28, led by Brylee Timms with 11 points. Japhia Light scored 12 points for Wynne.
Westside also won the seventh-grade game 31-5.
Marion 65, Batesville 54
BATESVILLE – Alyse Holliman scored 19 points Tuesday to lead Marion to a 65-54 victory over Batesville in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
Marion (4-14, 1-3 conference) led 33-31 at halftime and 47-40 after the third quarter.
Abby Hurley led Batesville with 17 points. Salice Speed and Camya Porter added 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Lady Pioneers (7-11, 0-4).