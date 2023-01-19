Lady Rams win with fourth-quarter rally

Nettleton’s McKenzie Williams gets in position to catch an inbound pass as Paragould’s Keimauri Brown (right) and Dixie Williams (10) defend during Tuesday’s game at Raider Gym. Paragould rallied in the fourth quarter for a 53-46 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter lifted Paragould to a 53-46 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.

Nettleton led 40-33 after Akyria James and Ally Lenderman hit 3-pointers in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Paragould scored the next 15 points, a run fueled by two 3s from Dixie Williams and one each from Keimauri Brown and Shakira Brown.