Lady Rams win with game-ending run

Jonesboro's Allannah Orsby (3) and Paragould's Keimauri Brown (32) battle for a rebound during Saturday's game in Paragould.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Jonesboro couldn't keep pace after finally drawing even with Paragould in Saturday's game at the First National Bank Shootout.

The Lady Hurricane tied the score with 2:31 remaining, only to see the Lady Rams score the final 12 points for a 44-32 victory in senior girls' basketball.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com