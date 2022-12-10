Lady Rams win with game-ending run

PARAGOULD — Jonesboro couldn't keep pace after finally drawing even with Paragould in Saturday's game at the First National Bank Shootout.
The Lady Hurricane tied the score with 2:31 remaining, only to see the Lady Rams score the final 12 points for a 44-32 victory in senior girls' basketball.
Shakira and Keimauri Brown scored six points each in the game-ending run for Paragould (7-2). The Lady Rams had only 10 points in the second half before their game-ending run, frustrated by the Lady Hurricane's 2-3 zone defense.
"We struggled offensively," said Paragould assistant coach Mandy Beliew. "At the end, they pulled together, did what they had to do, made some free throws."
Jonesboro (4-6) fell behind a minute into the game and didn't catch up until Eljanae' Daniels scored in the lane with 2:31 remaining, tying the score at 32.
Shakira Brown hit one of two free throws after being fouled with 2:13 to play. Keimauri Brown rebounded the miss on the second free throw and scored to give the Lady Rams a 35-32 lead.
Keimauri Brown scored in the paint with her left hand with 1:43 to play and Shakira Brown hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds to go, pushing Paragould's lead to 40-32. Four free throws closed the Lady Rams' scoring.
Jonesboro lost two of three games in the Shootout. After beating Olive Branch, Miss., 55-25 Friday night, the Lady Hurricane faced an uphill battle against the taller Lady Rams on Saturday.
"It's going to be like that when we're outsized, kind of outmanned in that way, but we had a pretty good game plan going in," Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry said. "Defensively we're going to have to hold teams down point-wise. Our problem is offensively we just haven't found our stride yet.
"When we have that problem, we have to hold them too low in order to win. We have to find that offensive stride."
Hadlee DeFries and Shakira Brown scored 11 points each to lead Paragould, followed by Keimauri Brown with 10 as the Lady Rams won for the second time in three games at their home classic. Bramyia Johnson scored a game-high 15 points to lead Jonesboro.
Paragould scored the first six points and DeFries made one of her three 3s in the final minute of the first quarter, helping the Lady Rams take an 11-6 lead to end the period.
Dixie Williams sank a 3 to start Paragould's second-quarter scoring. DeFries and Mikayla Lambert followed with 3s to give the Lady Rams a 20-8 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first half.
Johnson started Jonesboro's rally by scoring nine points in the final 3:34 of the first half, helping the Lady Hurricane close within 22-17 at halftime. Jonesboro pulled within a point in the third quarter, but DeFries hit a 3 and Keimauri Brown scored in the final minute as Paragould pushed its lead back to 27-23.
A 6-0 run helped Jonesboro finally pull even at 32 in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Hurricane didn't score again.
Christenberry said fatigue probably made Jonesboro's zone defense less effective in the fourth quarter.
"I think we got tired. A lot of that was my fault, not subbing as much as I probably should have there in the last quarter," she said. "We got tired, and we started sinking too much, those back three, so they kept stepping in front of us and getting easier passes than what we were allowing in the first three quarters."
Jonesboro is scheduled to host Bentonville on Tuesday before traveling to Nettleton on Friday. Paragould travels to Mountain Home on Thursday.