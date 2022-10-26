Lady Warriors advance in 4A tournament

BROOKLAND — Westside won two hard-fought sets before polishing off Pulaski Academy in the third to claim a 27-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament Tuesday at Bearcat Arena.
The Lady Warriors earned a berth in the quarterfinals by ousting the top seed from the 4A-Central. Westside will play Fountain Lake, a four-set winner over Prairie Grove, today at noon.
Tournament host Brookland (27-4) advanced with little trouble Tuesday afternoon, sweeping Pulaski Robinson 25-13, 25-12, 25-11. The Lady Bearcats will play Tuesday evening’s Farmington-Arkadelphia winner today at 2 p.m.
In other early matches Tuesday, Southside eliminated Pottsville in four sets and Shiloh Christian swept Bauxite. Matches scheduled later Tuesday included Wynne’s first-round contest with Morrilton.
Sydney Pickering was 15-of-15 serving with seven kills, three aces and 12 digs to lead Westside, the No. 4 seed from the 4A-Northeast. Lanie Welch was 17-of-17 serving with five kills, three assists, seven digs and two blocks.
Georgia Spinks was 15-of-15 serving with three aces, six assists and five digs. Ashley Kercheval was 10-of-10 at the service line, also adding two kills and five digs.
Westside’s Izzy Wolf contributed at the net with four kills and four blocks. Liz Hufstedler added two kills and three blocks.
Freshman Mattyx Cureton was 7-of-7 serving with a team-high eight assists and seven digs for the Lady Warriors. Liz Scott added five digs.
Class 3A state
SEARCY – Hoxie earned a first-round victory Tuesday in the Class 3A state volleyball tournament.
In a match played at Rose Bud, Hoxie eliminated Mayflower 25-9, 27-25, 25-18. The Lady Mustangs advance to play Atkins today at noon at Harding Academy.
In a first-round match at Harding Academy, Baptist Prep defeated Manila 25-12, 25-10, 25-12.