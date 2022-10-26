Lady Warriors advance in 4A tournament

Westside’s Lanie Welch (4) tips the ball over Pulaski Academy’s block during the first set of Tuesday’s Class 4A state tournament match at Brookland. Westside advanced with a three-set victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Westside won two hard-fought sets before polishing off Pulaski Academy in the third to claim a 27-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory in the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament Tuesday at Bearcat Arena.

The Lady Warriors earned a berth in the quarterfinals by ousting the top seed from the 4A-Central. Westside will play Fountain Lake, a four-set winner over Prairie Grove, today at noon.