Lady Warriors count on pitching, defense

The qualities that made East Poinsett County one of the state’s top teams in Class 2A softball have helped the Lady Warriors survive a couple of close games in the state tournament.
After rolling past Cotter 11-1 in the first round, EPC edged Fordyce 3-0 in the quarterfinals as junior pitcher Keegan McCorkle hurled her 16th shutout of the season. McCorkle shined again in the semifinals, backed by strong defense as the Lady Warriors edged Quitman 2-1.
“Pitching and defense really brought us home the last couple of weeks in postseason play, being good in the circle and making defensive plays in big spots,” EPC coach Brandon Powell said. “I forget which game it was, but there was a bases-loaded situation with one out and Zoe Constant catches a line drive and doubles the girl up at first, which was a huge play for us. In the Quitman game, it was a bases-loaded situation and they hit a deep ball to center field, and Mercedes Reel caught it and got the ball home quick to keep them from tagging up.
“Plays like that all weekend long are what really got us over the hump.”
EPC (32-2) will make its first state finals appearance in softball Thursday, playing Tuckerman (24-5) at the Benton Athletic Complex. The game, which is set to start at 1 p.m., will be televised by Arkansas PBS.
The Lady Warriors roll into the state finals on an 11-game winning streak. Powell praised the toughness his team displayed last week in the state tournament.
“We didn’t play our best ball, but I loved our kids’ toughness and willingness to find a way to win a ballgame, especially when you play two really tight games,” Powell said. “It was their toughness and keeping their heads up to fight through those tough games.”
North Region champion EPC pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh against Quitman. Reel led off the rally by belting a two-strike pitch for a double, setting up a scoring opportunity.
Quitman misplayed Constant’s bunt and then chose to walk Brinley Brewer intentionally. With one out, Terrin Powell drew a walk on a full-count pitch to score the winning run.
McCorkle struck out 27 batters in EPC’s first three state tournament games, including 11 in her shutout of Fordyce. EPC gave McCorkle plenty of support defensively, too.
“I don’t know if she got a little worn down, it being late in the season, but her best stuff wasn’t there this past week,” Powell said. “She had to throw a lot of stuff over the plate that she usually doesn’t have to and our defense, a lot of girls made great plays at every position all week long.”
The Lady Warriors have held opponents to two runs or less in 28 of 34 games. Only six teams have scored as many as three runs against EPC and just one, Riverside, scored four runs.
EPC has lost only twice, a 3-2 setback at 4A finalist Valley View and a 2-1 loss to 2A state qualifier Rector. The Lady Warriors own victories over 4A state qualifiers Westside and Southside, among others.
McCorkle has given up only 14 earned runs all season. She has a 0.51 earned run average and 323 strikeouts in 191.2 innings.
Powell, EPC’s sophomore shortstop, has a .345 batting average and 27 RBIs in a leadoff role. Freshman second baseman Kelly Ann Lucas, who bats second, has a .412 average.
McCorkle bats third and, with a .480 average, nine home runs and 40 runs batted in, frequently helps her own cause. Hard-hitting junior right fielder Natalie Dunman bats cleanup with a .456 average, five home runs and a team-high 49 RBIs.
Jaycee Davis, the Lady Warriors’ junior third baseman, has a .367 average and 40 RBIs. Reel starts in center field as a freshman, adding a .392 batting average, 14 doubles and 29 RBIs in the sixth spot in the lineup.
Constant, the lone senior starter at first base, has driven in 16 runs. Brewer, EPC’s sophomore catcher, has 17 RBIs and sophomore left fielder Cameron Argo has 19 RBIs.
Brandon Powell said he’s always kept up with Tuckerman, which plays in a different conference and region.
“We usually try to play them, it just doesn’t always work out that way. With my daughter playing travel ball growing up, I’ve seen that group of girls since they were 10-U,” he said. “They’re extremely talented, they’ve played a ton of ball. They’ve been in the state championship before and they’ve got three girls they can put in the circle and beat anybody. Defensively there are no weak spots and every spot in the lineup is a tough out.”