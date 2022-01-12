Lady Warriors pull away from Lady Blazers

JONESBORO — A rivalry that had been controlled by Valley View in recent seasons went Westside’s way Tuesday night at Blazer Arena.
The Lady Warriors held the Lady Blazers to eight points in the fourth quarter and made all but two of their 16 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes to earn a 62-53 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
“This is huge,” Westside coach Sara Lehman said. “It’s the first time we’ve beaten Valley View since I’ve been here, six years. To beat them on the road, it’s even better.”
According to Scorebook Live and MaxPreps, websites used in recent seasons by Arkansas high school teams, Valley View had won all nine meetings with Westside in girls’ basketball (including tournament games) since they became 4A-3 opponents in the 2018-19 season.
Megan Hedger scored 17 points to lead the Lady Warriors (9-7, 4-2 conference), including 11 in the fourth quarter. Hedger was 7-of-8 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and the Lady Warriors were 14-of-16 as a team.
For the game, Westside made 24-of-29 at the free throw line.
“Our goal is to be 70 percent or higher every game and I tell them that’s going to be key to winning games sometimes,” Lehman said. “If we don’t make a couple of those, then the game is different. That was part of the game plan, attacking and getting them in foul trouble, and I’m glad we knocked down free throws.”
Laynee Montgomery and Lanie Welch added 13 points each for Westside, which has three road victories in conference play, while Georgia Spinks scored eight points.
Hunter Gibson scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter, to lead Valley View (11-4, 2-2 conference). Anna Winkfield added 10 points, followed by Willow Carter and Hadden Lieblong with eight each.
Valley View led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter. Westside scored the last six points of the first half, including Montgomery’s layup after a steal, to lead 29-27 at halftime.
The Lady Blazers led 45-44 at the end of the third quarter after Welch scored off a rebound in the final seconds. Hedger scored Westside’s first five points in the fourth quarter, including a basket with 5:06 remaining to give the Lady Warriors the lead for good at 49-47.
Westside scored its final 13 points at the free throw line, connecting on 9-of-10 foul shots in the final 90 seconds to pull away for a nine-point victory.
Lehman said the Lady Warriors played better defense than they had in several games.
“We’ve been talking about it and talking about it. I told them if we played good defense, we would beat them,” Lehman added. “We were trying to stop Hunter from shooting, and we let her score 11 points in the third quarter, but we finally started getting a hand back in her face and blocking out, because they’re a lot bigger than us. We knew they were going to try to run the ball on us, but defensively and offensively, we probably played our best game of the year.”
