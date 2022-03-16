TRUMANN — Westside rolled up 35 runs in Tuesday’s 4A-3 doubleheader sweep of Trumann, winning the first game 13-3 and the second 22-7.
The Lady Warriors finished with 14 hits in the first game, led by Gracie Landreth’s 3-for-4 performance. Landreth also pitched all seven innings, striking out seven while allowing three runs.
Westside’s Abby Manley had two hits and three RBIs. Megan Hedger was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Baile Rogers doubled, drove in two runs and scored two; Jada Diaz tripled, drove in two runs and scored two; Sloane Welch was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Ryleigh Troutman had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice; and Rachel Edwards had a hit and an RBI.
Jaelyn Craig and Lindie Barnes had two hits each to lead Trumann.
Westside (5-1, 2-0 conference) scored 13 runs in the second inning of the second game. Hedger belted two triples, drove in two runs and scored four in the nightcap.
Rogers had a hit, drove in three runs and scored three runs; Diaz had an RBI and scored twice; Manley had a hit and two RBIs; Edwards had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs; Landreth had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice; Welch drove in two runs and scored twice; Troutman had two hits and scored three runs; and Sloan had a hit, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Manley pitched all four innings for the victory.
Tiara Postell was 3-for-3 to lead Trumann (0-4 conference). Cecilia Goldman, Kaydence Jones and Karsen Overshine had two hits each, with Jones recording an inside-the-park home run.
Brookland 17-16, Blytheville 2-0
BROOKLAND – Bella Byerly produced four hits and five runs batted in during Brookland’s doubleheader sweep of Blytheville in 4A-3 conference softball Tuesday.
Byerly had two hits and three RBIs as the Lady Bearcats won the first game 17-2. She had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs as Brookland (2-1, 2-0 conference) took the second game 16-0.
Taylor Reed earned the pitching victory in the first game, striking out six while allowing one hit and one earned run in three innings. Madison Wooldridge had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Brianna Patterson tripled and drove in three runs; and Nicole Flowers added a hit.
Ashlyn McNeese earned the victory while pitching three innings in the second game, striking out four. She also had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Briah Hamlett had a hit and three RBIs; Wooldridge doubled and drove in two runs; Reed had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Emily Willett added a hit and an RBI; and Patterson was also in the hit column.
Paragould 11-19, Batesville 1-13
PARAGOULD – Paragould swept Batesville in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 11-1 and the second 19-13.
Lauren Stanley struck out 10 batters while scattering two hits over five innings in the first game. Maddie Austin was 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Lady Rams offensively.
Hadlee DeFries belted a two-run double; Sam Wood drove in two runs; and KK Massey was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Stanley was 4-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs in the Lady Rams’ game two victory. Austin capped a big doubleheader by going 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Wood was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored; DeFries drove in three runs; Molly McPherson had two hits; and Massey and Gracen Cooper drove in two runs each for Paragould (3-1, 2-0 conference).
GCT 10-8, Nettleton 0-2
PARAGOULD – Greene County Tech swept Nettleton in a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday, winning the first game 10-0 and the second 8-2.
Karley Burrow pitched a shutout in the first game for the Lady Eagles, scattering seven hits while striking out four over six innings.
Kylie Stokes, Averie Stokes, Brielle Sage, Ava Carter, Marley Speer and Carleigh Hollis had multiple hits for the Lady Eagles. Becca Tibbs and Eden White had two hits each for Nettleton.
Speer homered while Sage, Carter and Hollis belted RBI doubles as GCT (6-0, 2-0 conference) scored five runs in the first inning of the second game.
Kylie Stokes, Averie Stokes, Speer, Carter and Sage finished with multiple hits for the Lady Eagles. Weslyn Burnside pitched six innings for the victory, allowing six hits while striking out two.
Kate Golden led Nettleton with two hits.
Riverside 13, Armorel 0
ARMOREL – Riverside used a seven-run fourth inning to finish a 13-0 victory over Armorel in high school softball Tuesday.
Kaylee Cox was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lady Rebels (1-1). Katie Ridge was 3-for-3 and also earned the pitching victory, striking out seven while allowing two hits.
Laney Overman had two hits and an RBI; Mackenzie Thomas had two hits, including a double, scored twice and drove in two runs; Gracie Doty had two hits and two RBIs; Brooklyn Berry had two hits, including a triple, while driving in two runs and scoring three; Anna Qualls had two hits, including a triple, while scoring twice and driving in a run; and Layla Adams drove in two runs.
Tuckerman 15, White County Central 0
TUCKERMAN – Ansley Dawson was 3-for-3 at the plate as Tuckerman routed White County Central 15-0 Tuesday in high school softball.
Shanley Williams was 2-for-4 for the Lady Bulldogs. Winning pitcher Hannah Nicholson struck out five batters.
EPC 10, BIC 0
MONETTE – Keegan McCorkle pitched a one-hit shutout over six innings Tuesday as East Poinsett County rolled past Buffalo Island Central 10-0 in 2A-3 conference softball.
McCorkle struck out 10 batters while walking one. She also had two hits for the Lady Warriors (6-0, 3-0 conference).
McCorkle, Natalie Dunman, Mercedes Reel and Brinley Brewer drove in runs during EPC’s six-run second inning.
Kelly Ann Lucas and Reel added two hits each for EPC. Jaycee Davis had two stolen bases.