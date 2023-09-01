Lake Hamilton poses next challenge for Jonesboro

Jonesboro defenders converge on West Memphis quarterback Keland Mills (7) during the first half of last Friday’s game at Cooksey-Johns Field. The Hurricane will play at home again this evening against Lake Hamilton.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro answered with a winning response when faced with adversity in its season opener.

After leading 16-0 at halftime, the Hurricane watched West Memphis rally in the third quarter to tie the game. Jonesboro responded with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard in the final period to earn a 30-16 victory in Tyler George’s debut as head coach.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com