Lake Hamilton poses next challenge for Jonesboro

JONESBORO — Jonesboro answered with a winning response when faced with adversity in its season opener.
After leading 16-0 at halftime, the Hurricane watched West Memphis rally in the third quarter to tie the game. Jonesboro responded with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard in the final period to earn a 30-16 victory in Tyler George’s debut as head coach.
George said winning in such fashion was a big deal for the Hurricane, which was 3-8 last fall in its first season of Class 7A football.
“Those are things we’ve been preaching to them, that you’re going to have to overcome things. I don’t care how much talent anybody has, or who they’re playing, bad things are going to happen throughout the game,” George said. “You’re going to have to find a way to overcome it and we’ve been preaching it, preaching it, preaching it, to fight, to stay together and stay positive, and that was the bright spot of the game for me.
“They’re listening to the message. Now we have to lock it back in because we have another game. It’s not a one-game season, it’s a long season and it’s hard, but that’s what winning programs do.”
Jonesboro (1-0) faces another 6A opponent this evening as Lake Hamilton (0-1) visits Cooksey-Johns Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Hurricane finished its opener with a 353-155 advantage in total yards. Jonesboro’s defense forced four turnovers while allowing just over 3.5 yards per play.
Senior quarterback Terrance Brown was 17-of-29 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns to spark the offense.
“It was the best game he’s played as a Golden Hurricane. I thought he met the expectation through and through and again, he’s a guy who wants to win,” Brown said. “He’s a competitor. He’s been fine this week, he’s going to come in every day and be consistent. I’m proud of the way he went to work this week.”
Myreion Taylor was Jonesboro’s receiving leader with five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Kelen Smith caught three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown, followed by Jordan Daniels with three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown. Markevious Pickett led Jonesboro in rushing with 51 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Lake Hamilton opened the season with a 49-42 loss to Garland County rival Hot Springs Lakeside. The Wolves trailed 35-6 in the third quarter before making a push to get back in the game.
While Jonesboro defended a pass-heavy approach from West Memphis, the Hurricane will see a different offensive style this evening.
“It’s flexbone formation but it’s Wing-T plays. They’ll also jump into empty (backfield) without changing personnel and all that,” George said. “The quarterback, we played him last year and he’s pretty good. He’s a lefty and he can throw it around the yard and he can scramble as well.
“You have to stop the run to stop this offense and you’re heavy on the run, and the next thing you know their slots and wings are running behind you wide open. We have to have great eye discipline. We have to execute the plan, make sure who we’re playing who we’re supposed to be playing and all that stuff.”
Wolves quarterback Easton Hurley completed 12-of-21 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Hayden Barton powered Lake Hamilton on the ground with 215 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries.
Hurley led a 97-yard touchdown drive that gave the Wolves a 26-21 victory over the Hurricane when the teams met last season. Lake Hamilton scored a touchdown with four seconds remaining to win a game that was twice delayed because of lightning.
The Wolves, who compete in the 6A-West, finished 9-3 in 2022 for their fourth consecutive season with nine or more victories.
“It’s a good opponent, a good program. They have good coaching. It’s really going to see where we are discipline-wise and it’s going to see where we are physicality-wise,” George said. “The offense isn’t the same, but the way they play, I compare them to Cabot. Cabot is probably bigger and all that, but it’s kind of a precursor to how will we respond when we play Cabot in the first game of conference.”
In addition to tonight’s game, Jonesboro will also play DeSoto (Miss.) Central next week before its 7A-Central opener Sept. 22 against Cabot.