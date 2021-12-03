Lamar leads ASU's All-SBC honorees

JONESBORO — Arkansas State had 10 players combine for 11 selections to the All-Sun Belt Conference football team, announced Thursday by the league office.
The Red Wolves (2-10) had one first-team selection, four players earn second-team recognition, two third-team picks and four honorable mention choices. ASU had players represent all three phases of the game, including four on offense and three on both offense and special teams.
Senior running back Alan Lamar represented ASU on the first team as a kick returner after posting a school and Sun Belt-record 1,333 kickoff return yards, currently the most in the nation.
Lamar ranks 10th nationally in all-purpose yards at 140.25 per game. The Olive Branch, Miss., native and two-time Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week was named second team at the all-purpose position as well.
Also representing the Red Wolves on the second team were junior defensive end Kivon Bennett (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), junior kicker Blake Grupe (Sedalia, Mo.) and second-year freshman wide receiver Corey Rucker (Bentonia, Miss.). Bennett is ranked among the top three players in the league for both tackles for loss (16.5) and sacks (8.0).
Grupe, who was 17-of-20 on field goal attempts, became ASU’s all-time career scoring and field goals made leader during the course of the season. Rucker posted nine touchdown receptions that were the most in the Sun Belt among wide receivers.
Finding a place on the third team were junior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt (Texarkana, Texas) and redshirt freshman punter Ryan Hanson (Taylor, Texas). Hunt ended the season with 51 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns, and Hanson averaged 44.0 yards per punt that was the third best in the SBC.
ASU’s four honorable mention selections were senior safety Elery Alexander (Van Vleck, Texas), defensive end Joe Ozougwu (Alief, Texas), junior offensive lineman Andre Harris Jr. (Oklahoma City, Okla.) and freshman tight end Emmanual Stevenson (Eufala, Ala.).
Alexander led ASU in tackles with 84 to his credit. Ozougwu ranks 10th in the nation in total tackles for loss (16.0). Harris picked up his second career All-Sun Belt selection and Stevenson ended his true freshman season with 22 receptions for 193 yards and a pair of scores.
Sun Belt East Division champion Appalachian State and Sun Belt West Division champion Louisiana-Lafayette paced all Sun Belt programs with 19 and 16 All-Sun Belt honorees, respectively. Coastal Carolina (13) also produced double-digit honorees.
Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was named Sun Belt Player of the Year. Offensive Player of the Year honors went to South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, while App State linebacker D’Marco Jackson is the Defensive Player of the Year.
App State quarterback Chase Brice and UL Lafayette running back Montrell Johnson were named Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. UL Lafayette’s Billy Napier, who was recently hired as Florida’s head coach, was named Coach of the Year.